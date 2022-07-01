Fact Check: Did Ree Drummond, aka ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ endorse CBD gummies?

Ree Drummond, also known as ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ recently popped up in several ads seemingly endorsing CBD gummies. The Facebook post also claims to dish on "tragic news" about her. Social media users have noticed several posts linking Drummond to the product. Naturally, netizens were left wondering whether these claims were real.

Did Ree Drummond endorse CBD Gummies? Truth explored. (Image via Facebook.com)

Ree Drummond did not endorse CBD gummies

From Johnny Depp to Oprah Winfrey, attaching a celebrity name to CBD gummies is a dated trend. The news-like information about Drummond endorsing CBD gummies is fake, just like it was for Johnny Depp’s and Oprah Winfrey. Moreover, no sad or tragic news is related to her, as claimed on Facebook or Twitter.

The popular blogger was seen in a Facebook ad, which a company-sponsored. The caption of the ad read:

“Her entire future is now in jeopardy! Fans feel sad about today’s news. A tragic end today for Ree Drummond.”

Fake CBD Gummy posts are being shared on Facebook, attaching "The Pioneer Woman's" name (Image via Facebook.com)

Upon opening, the ad claimed that Drummond was selling a weight loss product, or a “dementia solution” called Condor CBD Gummies. These are clickbait ads. "The Pioneer Woman” is not involved in any CBD gummies or any “dementia solution.” These ads are fake and are meant to scam those who click on them.

However, upon searching on Google or Facebook, one can find quite a few posts with the blogger’s name with the same advertisement linked to them. This got a lot of users believing in this scam. A user on Facebook commented by saying:

“Ree seems like a nice woman, and I’ve enjoyed her shows; however, I’m disappointed to learn of her relationship with Fox. Seems like she chose to play with snakes and was bitten. Since she’s reportedly worth millions, I think she’ll be ok. I’m just sorry that she choose to associate herself with a network that delights in conspiracy theories, lies and controversy. On the plus side, she got a heap of free publicity and a lot of noise to help her launch her CBD gummies—maybe that’s what this hoopla is really all about.”

A Facebook user fell into the trap of believing that Ree really endorsed these Gummies. (Image via Facebook.com)

Other ads claim that Drummond CBD gummies are not just for one but many other problems. One ad stated:

“Ree Drummond CBD Gummies News: Soothes Your Stress And Anxiety And Tension Quick, Fantastic For Easing Discomfort/ Body Pains, Helps In Reducing Back And Neck Pain Rapid, Lowers Tightness And Swelling, Excellent For Assisting You Move A Lot More, Calms Any Kind Of Concerns Or Anxieties You Have, Aids You Fall And Also Keep Asleep Promptly and Ensures You Wake Up Refreshed Daily.”

Facebook ad claims of the many "benefits" from the "Ree Drummond" CBD Gummies. (Image via Facebook.com)

Apart from this, a lot of images are also going viral where on one side we can see the blogger and the CBD gummies on the other side. These pictures were also shared by accounts like “Ree Drummond CBD Gummies.”

Contrary to what is being shared online, Drummond has never endorsed CBD Gummies. News clippings being shared to provide legitimacy to the product is a hoax that lures social media users into clicking on the ad.

