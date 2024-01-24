Fact Check: Did Snoop Dogg end his multi-million CMT contract in support of Jason Aldean? Viral claim debunked

Claims of Snoop Dogg cutting ties with Country Music Television (CMT) have spread like wildfire across social media platforms. This comes after a news outlet claimed that the rapper was doing so in support of fellow musician Jason Aldean. Despite the rumors spreading rapidly since last year, they are far from the truth.

On January 21, the Facebook page "We are Patriots" claimed in a post that Snoop Dogg was taking a stand against the television network by terminating his “multi-million contract” in solidarity with Jason Aldean. At the time of writing this article, the post had amassed nearly 4000 comments and over 2000 shares.

News of the same comes after CMT stopped airing Aldean’s Try That in a Small Town music video last year. After the song was criticized for supposedly promoting lynching and gun violence, the music board made the decision.

Aldean was also accused of being a critic of the Black Lives Matter protest after the song was released. In response, Aldean claimed that the aforementioned assumptions were baseless. He also said that his song does not address race in any manner.

Even though the aforementioned Facebook post gained a lot of attention online, the introduction on the "We are Patriots" official page reads that they share satirical news, which is not true, so the news that Snoop Dog has cut his ties with CMT can be assumed to be untrue and fake.

Snoop Dogg is not cutting ties with CMT

If one visits We are Patriots’ official Facebook page, their introduction reads that they share satirical news. They have also noted:

“Nothing on this Page is Real. Affiliated with SpaceXMania.com which is a part of “The Patriots Network” of Satire and Parody.”

Hence, it is safe to say that news of Snoop Dogg leaving the organization is untrue. Furthermore, it remains unclear as to whether Snoop Dogg has a contract with the organization.

If one visits SpaceXMania’s official website, their About Us section notes that they share their “latest satirical masterpieces.” They also claimed:

“We take pride in being the cool cats who offer you a front-row seat to our Satire/Fantasy News extravaganza. Our satirical pieces? They’re like a breath of fresh air, a break from the ordinary, giving you a giggle or two about the stuff our Tater friends would totally vibe with.”

Also, this is not the first time news of Snoop Dogg supposedly terminating his contract with CMT has made it online. In the past, an article claimed that the singer was “fighting for the honor of country music! Who knew Snoop was such a gentleman?”

Website Chimniii had also released an article about the same, claiming that Snoop was “not afraid to call out injustice when he sees it.”

What has Snoop Dogg been up to in recent days?

The 52-year-old recently made headlines after it was announced that his daughter Cori Broadus was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke on January 17.

According to The News, Broadus was admitted to a medical facility after her “kidneys were doing terrible.” She also took to Instagram to say in a story:

“I had a severe stroke this am I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

The 24-year-old was also diagnosed with lupus at the young age of six.

Meanwhile, Snoop had not publicly addressed her health at the time of writing this article.