Fact Check: Did ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 get canceled? Viral article debunked

Rumors of the beloved Netflix show Stranger Things' final season being canceled have been making their rounds online. It started after an article claiming the same was published on Thursday, November 28, 2023, on the Disney fan blog, Inside The Magic.

However, these claims are false and season 5 of the TV show is set for an early 2025 release.

The series is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s where a series of mysterious occurrences have been plaguing the town. The incidents coincide with the nearby Hawkins National Laboratory performing secret experiments, which inadvertently leads to them creating a portal to an alternate dimension called the Upside Down.

Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers, was released on Netflix back in 2016. its cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Noah Schnapp.

Shooting for Stranger Things season 5 was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes

Despite its title, the Inside The Magic article does not elaborate on the show's cancellation. It only brings up already-known facts and the controversies surrounding its final season.

Back in February 2022, the official X account for the TV show shared a letter from the show's creators, confirming season 5 would be its final season.

Shooting for the final season was set to begin in May 2023, but was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Principle photography is currently scheduled for late 2023 and is set to carry on into 2024.

In October, Millie Bobby Brown spoke about the series with Glamor Magazine UK, stating:

"'Stranger Things' takes up a lot of time to film and it's preventing me from creating stories I'm passionate about. So I’m ready to say, 'Thank you, and goodbye.'"

In a separate interview, David Harbour expressed sadness about the show ending but added he understood why it must come to an end. Gaten Matarazzo, however, spoke about an uncertain future following its end.

The only point in the article that hinted at a possible cancellation was concerning Noah Schnapp. The young actor recently went viral for sharing a video where he is seen laughing as people hold up stickers saying, "Hamas is ISIS," and "Zionism is sexy."

Schnapp was slammed online for the post and his stance in the ongoing Israel-Palestine war. Many called for boycotting Stranger Things, a show that catapulted him to fame, or removing him from the series.

However, an article from The Streamr indicated that Netflix was "keeping an eye" on him but would not fire him. The official spokesperson for the series has not confirmed the same.

There have been no news or posts on the official social media accounts of the TV show suggesting its cancellation. Additionally, Stranger Things has a massive viewing audience and it is highly unlikely that Netflix would cancel the show without a proper conclusion.