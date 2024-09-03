Fact Check: Did Tiger Woods accuse Kamala Harris of using a "fake Black accent"? Golf legend's viral quote debunked

On September 2, 2024, a quote supposedly from professional golfer Tiger Woods criticizing US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris went viral on social media. The quote, posted on X by @PGATUOR, read:

"Kamala's fake black accent is embarrassing and extremely offensive." - Tiger Woods."

Expand Tweet

The quote garnered over 4.2 million views and 144K likes at the time of this article. However, the quote has been debunked. The original poster is a known satire and parody account, a fact mentioned in the page's bio.

The account also dubbed itself the golf version of The Babylon Bee and The Onion, popular fake news and parody websites known for their satirical content.

Expand Tweet

Uncle Luke also reacted to Tiger Woods' fake quote about Kamala Harris, believing it to be true. The rapper criticized Woods' for his supposed hypocrisy regarding Kamala Harris. However, many were quick to inform the rapper that the quote was fake and not actually said by the golf legend.

Tiger Woods and Donald Trump share a love for golf

While Tiger Woods has not commented on VP Kamala Harris, he has spoken publicly about former president Donald Trump. The golfer revealed that Trump's assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, rattled him and disrupted his preparations for The Open in Royal Troon. Speaking to the BBC, Woods said:

"I didn't accomplish a lot because I wasn't in the right frame of mind. It was a long night [because of the assassination attempt] and that's all we watched the entire time on the way over here. I didn't sleep at all on the flight, and then we just got on the golf course."

Expand Tweet

Trump awarded Tiger Woods the Medal of Freedom in 2019. The two have often golfed together many times. In an August 2018 interview, Woods was questioned about his relationship with the former president, to which he said:

“I’ve known Donald for a number of years. We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.”

When asked about his views on Trump's policies regarding immigrants, Woods refused to give a straight answer, saying that he had to "respect the office." Tiger Woods and Trump also partnered on designing a new golf course in Dubai in 2019.

It is unclear if Tiger Woods is a Democrat or Republican, as he has chosen to remain apolitical throughout his career.

In other news, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are actively campaigning for the upcoming presidential election on November 5. The two candidates are preparing for their first debate, scheduled to be hosted by ABC News on September 10.

Harris called for a "hot mics" debate, which means leaving the microphones on at all times. Usually, the opponent's mics are turned off when the other person is speaking.

"Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won't allow him to debate with a live microphone. If his own team doesn't have confidence in him, the American people definitely can’t. We are running for President of the United States. Let’s debate in a transparent way—with the microphones on the whole time," Harris said in a tweet.

The first debate was between Trump and Biden on June 27. This was just a month before Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed VP Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate on July 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback