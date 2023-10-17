Fact Check: Did Trump call Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'Sasquatch'? Viral post debunked

A screenshot claiming that former President Trump called Marjorie Taylor Greene “Sasquatch,” has been floating on social media. The screenshot was uploaded on X on October 16, 2023, by a user called @theliamnissan. The picture showed the logo of the popular media house BBC, and showed the picture of Trump, along with the news anchor reading the news.

The headline read:

“Trump calls Majorie Taylor Greene ‘Sasquatch’. Ex-president Trump calls State Representative Green a Sasquatch live on air.”

The image has gone viral in just a day as it has been shared and liked by thousands of people and has been viewed by more than 500,000 people on the platform. However, no such news was broadcast by BBC, as nothing similar to this screenshot appeared anywhere on BBC’s official Instagram, X, or any other social media handle.

Fake news debunked as a social media user posted a photoshopped screenshot claiming that Donald called Greene a "Sasquatch." (Image via X @theliamnissan)

At the same time, no other media house also published the news of Trump calling Greene a Sasquatch. Furthermore, checking the profile of the user who uploaded the screenshot, it can be seen that he has claimed that they post parody content. Their bio read:

“What I have is a particular set of skills; skills that make me a nightmare for Nazi dickbags on the internet. I joke and drive a Nissan (parody).”

The image was edited by the social media user using some photo-editing tool and was wrongly titled to deceive the audience. Hence, the news about Trump calling Majorie Taylor Greene a Sasquatch is fake and holds no truth.

Donald Trump did not call Greene a 'Sasquatch': Netizens’ reactions explored as an X user used an old BBC screenshot to create a fake screenshot

Controversial news spreads around fast on social media platforms. Something similar happened when an X user shared the fake news of Trump calling Greene a Sasquatch, which as per Britannica is a “large, hairy, humanlike creature believed by some people to exist in the northwestern United States and Western Canada.”

Furthermore, the screenshot used to edit the picture was available on the internet, and it did not have a single mention of Trump or Greene. Hence, some other screenshot from BBC was used to edit the fake screenshot.

As the parody account shared the edited screenshot on X, many fell prey and believed that the screenshot was true and that the former President really called Greene a Sasquatch. On the other hand, others were convinced that the news was fake.

Here is how the netizens reacted:

While the news of the former President calling Greene a Sasquatch is fake and absolutely untrue, however, it once again highlights how crucial it is to always check the source of the news before uploading it, as it can mislead the masses and spread misinformation.