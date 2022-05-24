Fact Check: Did Will Smith copy an old movie? Dhar Mann skit explained 

A YouTuber is gaining a lot of attention on social media after recreating the notorious 2022 Will Smith Oscars slap. The YouTuber made the short film to generate inspirational content about people learning from their mistakes and not resorting to physical violence. As snippets from the film circulated, internet users were persuaded that Will Smith had copied his Academy Awards theatrics from the short film.

Dhar Mann, an entrepreneur and film producer, created the fifteen-minute short skit. The film, titled Movie Star SLAPS HOST AT AWARD SHOW, What Happens Is Shocking, opens with comedian Corey anad host of the event (played by Rishi Arya) joking about actor Elijah (played by Melvin Ward) losing weight. Corey went on to imply that the weight that had been lost by the actor has been transferred to his wife Angela (played by Shaunte Massard).

Corey then delivers an improper joke about Angela in the film. As the crowd and Elijah continue to chuckle at the jokes aimed at the woman, Elijah notices that his wife is not amused.

Elijah then gets up and makes his way towards the stage to slap Corey in the face. As Elijah returns to his seat, he exclaims “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth, Corey!”

As the film unfolds, Elijah realizes the consequences of his actions and apologizes in a press conference for resorting to physical aggressiveness during the event. In his apology, Elijah states:

“Firstly, I’d like to express my remorse to Corey Williams. I had no right putting my hands on you. At the end of the day you’re just a comedian doing a job and a fantastic job at hosting. I let my emotions get the best of me but that’s still no excuse for what I did. I’m sincerely sorry for that.”

Netizens assume Will Smith copied short film

As clips from the short film began to circulate on social media platforms such as TikTok, many netizens assumed Will Smith simply enacted the role of Elijah and in a classic life-imitates-art manner slapped Chris Rock in the face during this year's Academy Awards. This, however, is not the case. As previously stated, Dhar Mann's short video was released after the unfortunate moment on the award stage.

ANT1 @ANT159694954 NOW WE ALL KNOW WILL SMITH COPIED A OLD MOVIE. NOW WE ALL KNOW WILL SMITH COPIED A OLD MOVIE. https://t.co/Koo5S4WxWf

In the short film, the Oscars moment was used as a teaching lesson.

The short film has amassed over five million views on Dhar Mann's YouTube channel, which has over 15.5 million subscribers.

To Will Smith's chagrin, his Oscars slap has become a cultural phenomenon. A slew of memes regarding the subject have surfaced online. Not only has he been a source of amusement online, but he has also taken a number of professional blows. The actor's Netflix arrangement to create a sequel to the hit film Bright has been terminated.

He has also been banned from attending the Academy Awards for the next ten years.

Bloomberg also reported that his National Geographic series Pole to Pole has also been delayed for several months following the controversial Oscars moment.

On Friday, the King Richard star appeared on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, where he claimed that during a trip to Peru to consume ayahuasca, he had a vision which predicted that he would lose everything in his life, including his home and career.

It is important to note that the episode with David Letterman was filmed prior to the Academy Awards incident.

