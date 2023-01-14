Fact Check: Is Bella Ramsey related to Gordon Ramsay? All about The Last of Us star as they comes out as 'gender-fluid'

English actor Bella Ramsey, 19, has recently come out as gender-fluid. However, amidst the news of their coming out, some netizens speculated on their connection to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay because of their similar last names. If one looks closely, the last surnames of the two personalities are spelled differently. As such, Bella Ramsey and Gordon Ramsay are not related to each other.

In an interview with the New York Times, the Game of Thrones actor went candid about their identity and said:

"I guess my gender has always been very fluid. Someone would call me 'she' or 'her' and I wouldn't think about it, but I knew that if someone called me 'he' it was a bit exciting."

Ramsey admitted that they are inclined towards the "non-binary" label and elaborated that they are "very much just a person." However, they would not like to be "gendered," as pronouns don't matter to them.

Although both are from the UK, Bella Ramsey and Gordon Ramsay's respective families originate from different regions

Whereas Bella Ramsey came into public recognition with their role as Lyanna Mormont in the HBO hit series Game of Thrones, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay rose to fame as a foul-mouthed restaurateur, television personality, writer, and Michelin-star chef.

With Bella Ramsey coming under the spotlight with the recent news of their coming out, many fans began wondering if the star was somehow related to Hell's Kitchen chef Gordon Ramsay because of their similar last names. However, the connection was disproven.

If observed closely, the two celebrities' last names, Ramsay and Ramsey, are spelt slightly differently. Although both of them are from the UK, Bella Ramsey's family is from England and Gordon Ramsay's family originates from Scotland.

The 19-year old Game of Thrones star is currently involved in several projects, one of which is the role of Lady Jane Grey in the current Starz series Becoming Elizabeth. Ramsey is also nominated for best young actor/actress at the Critics Choice Awards for their role in the film Catherine Called Birdy. They confessed to The Times that they were pleased to be nominated in a category that was not gender-specific.

Ramsey's upcoming project is The Last of Us, an adaptation of a fan-favorite video game series that has generated a lot of buzz. The new series is slated to premiere on HBO on January 15, 2023.

The series will see the young actor be reunited with Game of Thrones co-star Pedro Pascal, who played the fan-favorite character of Oberyn Martell in the TV adaptation of George R. R. Martin's magnum opus.

Helmed by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, The Last of Us explores the life of Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, as he smuggles a teenager Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, across a devastated United States after it has been hit by a zombie apocalypse.

Craig Mazin had earlier told the Hollywood Reporter that Bella Ramsey was chosen for the role because while watching the audition tape, they "felt so real." Druckman added:

“It was like Ellie realized in live action. It didn’t feel like watching an actor.”

The young actor made their first official television appearance at 13 but was always keen to be an actor since they were a four-year-old. To fulfill the acting dream, Ramsey pursued acting at the Loughborough branch of Stagecoach Theatre Arts for seven years.

Poll : 0 votes