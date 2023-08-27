Fact Check: Is the Bob Barker Prison clothes company owned by The Price is Right host? Viral claim debunked

Bob Barker, the host of The Price Is Right, passed away on August 26, 2023, at the age of 99. He was in his Los Angeles home at the time of death. While talking to CBS News, his spokesman, Roger Neal, confirmed the news.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," he said.

In the aftermath of Barker's recent passing, speculation regarding his namesake's association with a prison company surfaced online. While social media users confused the two, the Bob who died yesterday and the Bob who owns the prison company are two separate people.

Robert William Barker was a game show host on American television. From 1972 through 2007, he hosted CBS's The Price Is Right. From 1956 until 1975, he also hosted Truth or Consequences.

The Bob Barker Company, on the other hand, is an American corporation that distributes things to prisons, jails, and other facilities. The company's website states that Barker began the business by selling restaurant supplies and equipment. The firm started providing services to jails and prisons in the Southeast of the United States in the early 1980s.

Host Bob Barker and the prison clothes company owner are two different people

According to his longtime publicist, Roger Neal, Bob Barker, the longstanding host of The Price Is Right, who used his perfect blend of charm and natural humor to create the iconic show on American television, has died at the age of 99.

This incident baffled the netizens as they confused him with the other Barker, who owns a prison clothes company.

The recently deceased host was born in Darrington, Washington, on December 12, 1923, and grew up on the Rosebud Indian reservation in Mission, South Dakota.

Throughout his career, he presented a number of game shows. He gradually established himself in the profession and received a Daytime Emmy Award for lifetime achievement in 1999.

In 1972, he rose to prominence as the host of The Price Is Right. He then became an animal rights activist and campaigner and started supporting organizations such as the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and United Activists for Animal Rights.

After a long and memorable broadcast career, Barker retired from hosting The Price Is Right in 2007. Barker had a legendary career in television, anchoring the CBS show for 35 years until his retirement. However, he still continued to make appearances until 2015, even after retiring.

On the other hand, in 1972, Bob Barker, now the owner of a prison clothing firm, began delivering several pieces of equipment to prisons from the back of a barbershop. Since its beginnings, Bob Barker Company has come up with plenty of new, inventive solutions to help its customers address challenges and make correctional and detention institutions safer.

The company provides federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as select enterprises, with the most comprehensive product range and largest inventory of prison and detention materials.

It was launched in 1972 and has its headquarters in North Carolina as well as a distribution and sales center in Utah. It sells bedding, prison clothing, cleaning supplies, toiletries, and security and restraint devices.

The company provides apparel and uniforms to America's jails, prisons, rehab facilities, and mental health and juvenile centers. They also come in several colors, designs, and sizes. They also sell safety vests, caps, gloves, jackets, work pants, work shirts, jeans, shorts, t-shirts, etc.

So, it is clearly evident that these two Bob Barkers are two different people altogether.