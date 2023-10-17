Fact Check: Is the Cave Wyrm real or fake? Viral TikTok video resurfaces online

A video of a humongous snake-like creature that is being called a Cave Wyrm recently resurfaced online. The video left internet users terrified as they began wondering what the creature was. In the video, the Cave Wyrm appeared to be grey and brown in color and had a snake-like body. The clip also portrayed the creature having four legs.

While the video is currently going viral on TikTok, the clip was also shared on the Facebook page Squatch Watch around two months ago and the caption provided details about the creature as it read:

"Wyrms lack any kind of limbs giving them the most snake-like appearance of any mythological group. At up to 12 inches long, they are thought to be the world's largest cave animal. They live up to 70 years, the entirety of which they spend deep underground in the Dinaric Alps, which includes parts of Slovenia, Italy, Croatia and Herzegovina."

However, some social media users did not trust this video and believed that the creature was fake. As per a report by HITC, the creature is not real and was created online.

The Cave Wyrm is not real, the clip is computer-generated and was created by a British YouTuber

The resurfaced video that is going viral online is not real and was reportedly created by a British YouTuber named Erwin Saunders, as per HITC. He often shares humorous videos on the internet featuring himself looking for beings that are popular in folklore.

He uploaded the video of Cave Wyrm in August 2021 and a small clip of the same recently went viral online. It is worth noting that the YouTube video featuring Erwin looking for the computer-generated creature has managed to garner 357,832 views, as of this writing.

The description of the video uploaded on Erwin's YouTube channel reads:

"Thank you so very much indeed to everyone who has bought prints and sketches already. It's been a great help, although it has also been very frantic trying to get them all sorted. I've had a 'jump in the deep end' experience regarding it all."

Several netizens reacted to his video and hailed him for his creativity. Others also pointed out that the cave wyrm looks similar to the Japanese creature Salamander.

What is the Japanese creature Salamander?

The Japanese Salamander is a humongous creature that is known to be one of the largest salamander species in the world, primarily found in clear, fast-flowing streams and rivers.

This creature is popular in Japanese folklore and is also known for its magical qualities like creating flames. Numerous folk stories also state that this creature taught humans how to create fire.

The Salamander is a reptile and the CGI of the Cave Wyrm displayed some similarities to it.