Who is Geno Samuel? Chris Chan returns to YouTube with bizarre video, sparks wild memefest online 

Christine Chandler, popularly known as Chris Chan on social media, had her criminal charges dropped in August. The controversial content creator has now returned to her official YouTube channel, leaving many shocked, especially her critique GenoSamuel2.1. The latter took to X and mark her social media return with a selfie.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains explicit content. Reader’s discretion is advised.

For those unversed, Chris Chan was arrested on August 1, 2021. She faced incest charges for allegedly having s*xual relations with her 79-year-old mother. Now, the Sonichu-creator seems to have steered away from legal trouble as she has returned to the internet.

On October 17, Chan uploaded a video titled- Jesus Christ Chan Sonichu Prime Resurrected and Returned on YouTube. The nine-minute-long clip was dedicated to the internet figure’s “haters.” The video started with Chan singing a song with the lyrics- Prepare for stupid/ Make it lucid.

Chan also said in the clip:

“That song was dedicated to all the lingering and lost toxic haters, fakers and the darkest sinners that came from the 128 half of the Earth that has been bugging us the longest of time.”

Chan went on to announce her “ascend and return” to the internet.

YouTuber and musician GenoSamuel2.1 seemed to be shocked by Chan’s return and took to X to address the same.

GenoSamuel2.1 is a documentarian and a "Christorian"

GenoSamuel2.1 is a Lithuanian-Irish YouTuber who is best known for his documentaries on Chris Chan. After the latter uploaded her comeback video, GenoSamuel2.1 took to X moments later to upload a selfie where he looked shocked and concerned.

Many followers responded to the same with hilarious memes about Chris Chan.

Expand Tweet

The first video Samuel ever created was Chris Chan: A Comprehensive History-Part 1 in February 2019. In it, the YouTuber chronicled the life of the comic creator.

Samuel has since uploaded over 70 videos about Chan and has also given himself the moniker “Christorian,” due to his in-depth knowledge about Chan.

Apart from creating videos about the controversial internet figure, Samuel is also a musician. He has released a series of City Pop albums including Shadow People, Terra, June, and Morgana.

The YouTuber has appeared in several podcasts as a guest, including the Trash Taste and Break The Rules podcast in October 2021 and April 2022, respectively.

The last video uploaded by GenoSamuel was a month ago. The 37-minute-long video was titled- Chris Chan: A Comprehensive History-Part 79.

With Chan’s return, fans of GenoSamuel will surely be expecting a new video.

Netizens respond to Chris Chan’s YouTube return

Internet users did not seem to be pleased with Chan’s return to the internet. Due to the incest allegations she faced in the past, many seemed wary of her character. Several netizens flooded X with hilarious memes.

A few reactions read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Along with uploading a new YouTube video, Chan took to her official X account @CPU_CWCSonichu, to tweet:

“Second Coming with Ultimate Miracle. Chaos Control!”

Along with the tweet, Chan attached a series of images that shared his artistic creations and a picture of what seems to be his bed surrounded by décor.

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed nearly two million views.