What did Joan Rivers say about Obama? Conspiracy theory erupts in wake of Larry Sinclair interview 

In July 2014, a few months before her death, legendary comedian Joan Rivers told reporters that then-President Barack Obama was "gay" and his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama, was "transgender." This was her instant response to the question of whether she thought that the USA would have its first gay president or a female president. Her prompt response was an indication that the country was already halfway there.

In a recent interview with convicted con artist Larry Sinclair, former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson revisited the allegations against the Obamas. While Sinclair had no stories to share about Michelle Obama, he claimed that back in 1999, he was involved in a s*xual liaison with Barack Obama after they allegedly both used cocaine.

Tucker Carlson's post sharing the promo of his interview with Larry Sinclair. (Image via X/Tucker Carlson)

As soon as the promo clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Tucker Carlson himself, netizens dug up a past conspiracy theory that indicated that the Obamas were in some way involved in Joan Rivers’ unfortunate demise.

Netizens pointed out that a few weeks after Joan Rivers accused Barack and Michelle Obama of being homosexual and transgender, respectively, she died from a medical procedure gone wrong.

Joan Rivers made controversial comments on the sexuality and gender identity of the Obamas

Iconic American comedian, actress, producer, writer, and TV host Joan Rivers was famous for her blunt and controversial statements about celebrities and politicians. During one of her last public media appearances in July 2014, she was asked by a reporter:

“Do you think the country (the United States) will see the first gay president or the woman president?”

To this, Joan Rivers instantly replied:

“We already have it with Obama, so, let’s just calm down. You know Michelle is a tr**ny."

When the reporter was taken aback and requested that she clarify what "tr*nny" means and asked, "I’m sorry, she’s a what?" Joan Rivers further responded, saying that Michelle was "transgender" and everyone knew about it. The comedian further stated that it was okay and not at all surprising.

A month after this viral statement, on August 28, 2014, Joan Rivers was undergoing a simple throat procedure at an outpatient clinic in Manhattan, New York City, when it went sideways. She suffered severe complications and even stopped breathing, only to be resuscitated an hour later, following which she was rushed to the famous Mount Sinai Hospital.

There she was put in a medically induced coma, and a week later, on September 4, 2014, she passed away. It was later reported that her cause of death was damage to the brain which resulted from lack of oxygen.

There was a prolonged investigation into her death, and after two months, federal authorities revealed that the clinic where she underwent the medical procedure made multiple errors, including ignoring her dropping vitals (such as blood pressure), administering the wrong anesthetic dosage, and even performing the procedure without her written consent.

The following year, in January, Joan Rivers’ daughter Melissa filed a malpractice lawsuit against the clinic and its members, which was settled for money in May 2016, with the clinic taking responsibility for the comedian’s death.

In the wake of Joan Rivers’ passing, back then, a conspiracy theory emerged on social media, with netizens suggesting that her demise was linked to her controversial comment about the Obamas. Some even claimed that Mr. and Mrs. Obama were involved in her death.

Besides, in 2016, radio host and controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of InfoWars also accused Barack Obama of being guilty of Rivers' death, as he believed that the comedian knew too much and came too close to revealing the truth about Michelle Obama's alleged gender identity. Not only that, but Jones also mentioned how he thought that the then-First Lady looked like a man and even believed the same, as reported by Kito Diaries.

"Her shoulders are too wide… we’ve had doctors on about this. She looks like a man! Lady looks like a dude! It’s true. It’s a giant viral video phenomenon for like eight years that she’s a man.”

Fast forward to the present, after Larry Sinclair mentioned in Tucker Carlson's interview that he reportedly had s*xual relations with Barack Obama and even shared cocaine with him, the conspiracy theory surrounding Joan Rivers’ death has resurfaced online.

Before Sinclair’s bombshell interview, Joan Rivers’ claims about the Obamas surfaced on the internet last week when a four decades old letter of Barack to one of his girlfriends became viral on X. In it, the former President allegedly mentioned that he at times fantasized about being gay.

In brief, exploring Larry Sinclair’s claims about Barack Obama

In the promo clip of Larry Sinclair’s interview with Tucker Carlson shared by the latter on his official X account, the former can be heard saying that back in 1999, he was outside a bar looking to party when a guy pulled over and allegedly introduced himself as Barack Obama, who was an Illinois State Senator back then.

“I had given Barack 250 dollars to pay for cocaine. I started to put in a line on a CD tray to snort, and the next thing I know he’s got a little pipe and he is smoking,” Sinclair is heard saying.

He further continued by saying that he allegedly started rubbing his hands on Barack’s thighs to “see where it was going” and mentioned that “it went the direction I had intended it to go.” In addition, Sinclair claimed that not only did he have s*x with the former President, but he also saw him smoke “crack” while having no clue who he really was.

When asked whether Sinclair thought that the alleged incident was just “transactional” for Obama or whether he was “bisexual,” Larry stated:

“It wasn’t definitely Barack’s first time, and I would almost be willing to bet you it wasn’t his last.”

Carlson further hinted that if the story came out prior to Obama becoming the President, it would have surely affected his win. Moreover, Sinclair made accusations that it would have been a story if the mainstream media really bothered to dig in and know the truth, which they did not.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time Larry Sinclair made his claims about his alleged s*xual encounter with Barack Obama. Earlier, during the 2008 presidential election, he first revealed the story via a short YouTube video but failed to offer any evidence of his allegations.

Later, he again made the same claims during a press conference which ended in his arrest. He even failed a lie detector test when he was challenged by an Obama representative.

The full interview of Larry Sinclair with Tucker Carlson is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 6 at 6 pm ET.