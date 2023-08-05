Fact Check: Is Dolly Parton dead? Viral death hoax claim debunked 

Rumors of Dolly Parton dying are slowly spreading across social media platforms. Several sites claimed that the singer was “found dead in the bathroom.” However, the speculation is far from the truth. The artist is very much alive and well.

According to a news publication, unverified reports that claimed that Dolly Parton had died at an unknown time in a bathroom appeared on YouTube. The title of one of the videos read:

“30 minutes ago famous singer Dolly Parton was found dead in the bathroom after suffering a stroke.”

The news outlet also claimed that a Facebook post noted that the singer had died on 3 August 2023, at 11 a.m. ET. It reportedly also added:

“She will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting and liking this page.”

However, the reports are false. Dolly Parton has not died.

Dolly Parton is still alive

The rumors that are spreading online are far from the truth. No credible news outlet has announced that the 77-year-old passed away. Neither have her official Instagram or Twitter pages stated that she has died. Making the speculation more peculiar, neither have her management, family or friends stated that she has died.

Since neither official sources nor established news outlets confirmed her passing. It is safe to say that the 9 to 5 singer is still alive.

Considering her fame and success, it is likely that reliable information would have been available online by now substantiating the news of her supposed death.

It seems like netizens created and circulated false information purely to gain momentary popularity or clout. Hence, it is important to verify such breaking news by reading credible articles or through the sources themselves.

Dolly Parton is not the only celebrity to become a victim of an internet death hoax. In the past, several other high-profile singers have also fallen prey to the concerning trend including DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber and Madonna amongst others.

The Jolene singer herself has dealt with the same issue in the past as well. In June 2023, several fans were left worried after Parton’s obituaries began appearing online. This comes after, one of the singer’s songwriters died. Cynthia Weil sadly died at the age of 82 in June 2023. Several news outlets included images of Dolly Parton in their articles which some fans misinterpreted as the singer herself dying.

However, she had not died. Parton took to social media to pay tribute to Weil in a post that read:

“I am so sad to hear that Cynthia Weil had passed. She was one of the greatest writers of all time and I owe her such a debt of gratitude because she and her partner, Barry Mann, wrote my first million selling song Here You Come Again. So I will always be grateful and will eternally be grateful to her.”

The singer also added that she was certain that Weil would certainly be missed by those who loved her.