Top 5 Dolly Parton songs for every mood

Dolly Parton is one of America's most iconic singer-songwriters. She has a career that spans over 55 years and has made huge contributions to the music industry over a long time and produced numerous chart-toppers.

Born in Tennessee, Dolly Parton is well known for her country music, although her portfolio covers multiple other genres. Other than a wide variety of country music, she has also produced memorable pop and gospel numbers.

Her talent for singing, incredible stage presence, and larger-than-life personality led to Dolly Parton becoming a beloved and iconic figure in the entertainment industry. She has also won multiple accolades and honors during her career which only shows her talent and accomplishments.

Dolly Parton at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards (Image via Getty)

Parton has won 11 Grammys, 10 Country Music Association Awards, four People's Choice Awards, and three American Music Awards. She is also one of the seven females who has won the Entertainer of the Year for the County Music Association Awards. She is also a part of the Country Music Hall of Fame as well as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Throughout her extensive career, Dolly Parton has been a huge influence on the music and entertainment industry. Her songs haven't just topped the charts, they also became iconic titles in the industry and are loved by fans across the world.

Jolene, I Will Always Love You, and three other Dolly Parton staples

1) Jolene

Jolene is undoubtedly one of the most popular and iconic songs from the 1970s that has survived the test of time and still held on to its former glory. It was written and performed by Parton and was released as the title track of her 1973 solo studio album, Jolene.

The song has become a timeless classic and a cultural phenomenon, being covered by notable and contemporary artists. These include Olivia Newton-John, The White Stripes, Pentatonix, Miley Cyrus, and many others.

Rolling Stone ranked Jolene among the top 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, in the 217th position.

2) Islands in the Stream (ft. Kenny Rogers)

Islands in the Stream is a song written by the acclaimed band, Bee Gees, originally for R&B legend Diana Ross. However, it was later performed and recorded as a duet by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton as the lead single on Rogers' 1983 album, Eyes That See in the Dark.

The song reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, making for Parton's second chart-topper after 9 to 5. The fusion of pop, country elements, and soft rock in the song was customary of the 80s vibe, and an instant hit among the audience.

3) 9 to 5

9 to 5 is a country pop song, written and performed by Dolly Parton in 1980 as part of a film soundtrack. The song was originally released as part of Parton's 1980 comedy film 9 to 5. It was later part of her album 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs. The song was an instant hit along with the film and pushed Parton into the spotlight for popular culture/

The song was Parton's first time hitting the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The widespread success of the song also got her an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. It also resonated among the public for its theme of women's empowerment in the working world.

4) I Will Always Love you

I Will Always Love You is another country song offering, written and performed by Dolly Parton. Released in 1974 as a single, the song was Parton's way of paying tribute to her mentor, Porter Wagoner, since she decided to follow her own solo career. Apparently, it was also written on the same day that she wrote Jolene.

The song became a commercial success and reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot Country Songs in 1974 and 1982. However, the song reached its proper peak after it was covered by Whitney Houston in 1992 for the film The Bodyguard. The cover held the top spot on Billboard Hot 100 for a record 14 weeks and even won Houston a Grammy.

5) The Bargain Store

The Bargain Store was released as a country single and title track for Dolly Parton's 1975 album. It became a significant point in Parton's career, cementing her as a prominent country singer towards the beginning. Although not part of the Billboard Top 100, it took the top spot on Billboard Hot Country Singles on release, and to this day finds itself among the best of Parton's discography.

Throughout a career of over 55 years, Dolly Parton has produced some of the best country songs out there.

Dolly Parton is also among a handful who have received nominations from all four major award bodies, the Emmy, Grammy, Academy, and Tony Awards. She even holds multiple Guinness Book of World Records entries.

With the latest addition last week, Parton now holds 10 World titles. Some of her previously held titles include holding the record for most No. 1 hits on the US hot country songs chart by a female artist, being the first country singer to get the EGOT nominations, and more.

Her latest achievements include having the longest span of No. 1 hits on the US top country album chart and the highest number of studio albums by a female country artist. It also includes having the most number of top 10 entries on the US top country albums chart for a female artist.

