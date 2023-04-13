Fact Check: Is Dylan Mulvaney in a Tampax commercial? Viral tweet debunked

Trans activist and influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, has been under social media fire lately, and all the brands she has endorsed are also feeling the heat from netizens. Brands like Olay, Bud Light, and even Nike have faced major backlash for collaborating with Dylan. The tampon brand Tampax recently was called out by netizens for allegedly hiring Dylan Mulvaney to promote its products.

The news spread like wildfire on social media when one netizen tweeted a few images of Dylan with Tampax tampons. Social media users claimed that the brand paid Mulvaney $10,000 to promote its brand.

It all started when a social media user uploaded images of Dylan holding tampons (Image via Twitter/@OliLondonTV)

Social media users soon started calling the brand “delusional” and the advertisement “disturbing.” However, there were some who wondered if Tampax really partnered with Dylan for a collaboration.

While Dylan did post videos of herself with Tampax packets, the brand clarified on Twitter that it hasn't collaborated with the influencer. In a statement uploaded to the social media platform, Tampax said that they do not have any sponsorship agreement with Dylan Mulvaney.

Tampax US @Tampax @CenasDaFaba Thanks for getting in touch. We can confirm that we do not have a sponsorship agreement with Dylan Mulvaney or Jeffrey Marsh. @CenasDaFaba Thanks for getting in touch. We can confirm that we do not have a sponsorship agreement with Dylan Mulvaney or Jeffrey Marsh.

Tampax did not hire Dylan Mulvaney to promote their brand but she carries tampons for women in need

The influencer has been on the radar of the netizens for a while now. However, all the confusion about her being a part of the Tampax advertisement started when she uploaded a TikTok video on Day 12 of her transition. In the video, she can be seen holding some tampons.

🦇 @obscenepsychoo Can someone explain the whole dylan mulvaney / tampax thing?



All I'm hearing is that she's a spokesperson for tampax? But where does it say that? I'm curious Can someone explain the whole dylan mulvaney / tampax thing?All I'm hearing is that she's a spokesperson for tampax? But where does it say that? I'm curious

However, later in the video, Dylan clarified and stated that the tampons she carried were not for her. Elaborating on it, she said that she was in the washroom once when another woman was asking a different person for tampons. Dylan said that while she didn't have any at the time, she decided to keep one with herself at all times to help any woman who approaches her for tampons.

The influencer isn't an ambassador for the tampon brand Tampax (Image via Twitter/@megreports)

Dylan Mulvaney explained that she decided to keep tampons handy for anyone who needed it. She added that if someone was at her place and they needed a tampon, she would have one for them. She noted that if they were in the club and go to the washroom together and someone needs a tampon, she would have it. Mulvaney added:

“Women supporting women.”

Dylan Mulvaney also uploaded a bunch of other videos clarifying how she cannot use a tampon as she does not have a uterus. Dylan also clarified on day 271 of her transition that she had never worked with Tampax. She also talked about how she had just one interaction with the brand when they reportedly sent her a box of their product back in April 2022.

A Man Of Memes @RickyDoggin



Dylan Mulvaney is now getting paid tens of thousands to be a brand ambassador/ model/ paid brand partner for these brands:

Nike Women • Bud Light • Ole Henrikson • Plaza Hotel • Mac • Ulta Beauty • Tampax • Crest • Kate Spade • Ok Cupid • Svedka… You Know What To DoDylan Mulvaney is now getting paid tens of thousands to be a brand ambassador/ model/ paid brand partner for these brands:Nike Women • Bud Light • Ole Henrikson • Plaza Hotel • Mac • Ulta Beauty • Tampax • Crest • Kate Spade • Ok Cupid • Svedka… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… You Know What To DoDylan Mulvaney is now getting paid tens of thousands to be a brand ambassador/ model/ paid brand partner for these brands:Nike Women • Bud Light • Ole Henrikson • Plaza Hotel • Mac • Ulta Beauty • Tampax • Crest • Kate Spade • Ok Cupid • Svedka… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kETpSnSipn

Dylan claimed that the brand too sent their products so that Dylan could help those in need. While both Tampax and Dylan Mulvaney have clarified that they have never worked together, the confusion still stays on social media, where several people have sworn to boycott the brand.

