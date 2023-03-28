Fact Check: Is Elon Musk dating Mary Barra? Viral tweet debunked as hilarious reactions erupt online

Elon Musk has a knack for being in the headlines with his hot takes and viral tweets on Twitter. However, this time, a tweet about the business magnate is doing numbers.

A Twitter user with the handle @blovereviews recently posted an image of Musk hand-in-hand with General Motors CEO Mary Barra and captioned it:

"Breaking: Elon Musk is now dating GM CEO, Mary Barra"

AllYourTech @blovereviews Breaking: Elon Musk is now dating GM CEO Mary Barra 🤣 Breaking: Elon Musk is now dating GM CEO Mary Barra 🤣 https://t.co/O0eVcy2uPn

The tweet is obviously a joke, as the original poster usually uploads AI-related content (Artificial intelligence) through their account. Thus, Elon's picture with Barra is AI-generated.

Even if anyone mistakenly believes that both personalities are in a relationship, they should note that it is untrue, as no reports by any sources have mentioned the same.

Moreover, as the tweet was done jokingly, it garnered the attention of SpaceX's CEO, who replied by tweeting that he "would never wear that outfit."

Elon Musk is not a new name for many active on social media. However, for the unversed, Musk heads multiple firms, including SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter. Mary Barra, as mentioned, is the chief executive officer at General Motors, a position she has held since January 2014. Barra is also the first-ever female to head one of the US' "Big Three" automakers.

Mary is married to Anthony Barra and is a mother of two, while Musk, who has been married twice in the past, is currently single, as per media reports. He is a father of 10.

Netizens react to the AI-generated image of Elon Musk and Mary Barra

The tweet featuring an AI-generated picture of Elon Musk and Mary Barra went viral almost instantly as several Twitter users posted their reactions. Some were in awe of the realistic faces created by the artificial intelligence program, while a bunch of netizens were left in splits at the hands generated in the image.

Many also pointed out that a quick way to identify that the picture is fake was to notice the hands, as they did not look very realistic.

DatJot @DatJot



Look at that thumb.....🧐 @blovereviews How to spot AI generated imagines. AI has trouble with generating natural things such as people holding hands.Look at that thumb.....🧐 @blovereviews How to spot AI generated imagines. AI has trouble with generating natural things such as people holding hands.Look at that thumb.....🧐 https://t.co/levbSl5ugK

Steve @RateMyTech @blovereviews Bloody scary though right? How can any photographic evidence ever proven to be real or fake? Surely this will only get better? @blovereviews Bloody scary though right? How can any photographic evidence ever proven to be real or fake? Surely this will only get better?

Fatih @ayvaniniyisi @blovereviews AI has really trouble to draw realistic hands and fingers. Always it looks like a bunch of sausages. @blovereviews AI has really trouble to draw realistic hands and fingers. Always it looks like a bunch of sausages.

I̳n̳d̳e̳p̳e̳n̳d̳e̳n̳c̳e̳ ̳J̳o̳n̳e̳s̳ @SnoWhiteDriftd @blovereviews Grandpa used to say “Believe none of what you hear and only half of what you see.” Even more true in these times. @blovereviews Grandpa used to say “Believe none of what you hear and only half of what you see.” Even more true in these times.

Cal @CalElcombe @blovereviews Forget the fake newly happy couple, I want to know if the guys in the background actually exist! @blovereviews Forget the fake newly happy couple, I want to know if the guys in the background actually exist!

Mary Barra's image with Elon Musk was generated with Midjourney v5

AI-generated images of CEOs of Tesla and General Motors (Image via Twitter / @blovereviews)

Twitter handle AllYourTech (@blovereviews) mentioned in one of their replies to the original tweet that the image was created using the Midjourney v5 program that was released in beta earlier this month on March 16, 2023. Although the program didn't seem to master the creation of human hands, it was impeccable in drawing the faces of the individuals.

AllYourTech @blovereviews @TeslaTruckClub I used Midjourney v5, but most of the tenders had bad faces @TeslaTruckClub I used Midjourney v5, but most of the tenders had bad faces

AllYourTech @blovereviews @DatJot Give it a couple months and the hands will be perfect. @DatJot Give it a couple months and the hands will be perfect.

The original poster even talked about how such programs will improve in the coming months and will seemingly perfect the creation of hands too. @blovereviews tweeted additional AI-generated pictures of Tesla's CEO with Mary Barra, AOC, and even Taylor Swift.

AllYourTech @blovereviews BREAKING: Hours after being seen with Mary Barra, Elon Musk was spotted with AOC BREAKING: Hours after being seen with Mary Barra, Elon Musk was spotted with AOC https://t.co/3jZfP7jZlD

AllYourTech @blovereviews In a few months, when the hands are no longer an issue.... watch out In a few months, when the hands are no longer an issue.... watch out https://t.co/PuDxK0ZLS6

For the uninitiated, Midjourney v5 is accessible via the program's Discord server. Initially, beginners will get to use the program with a free trial for 25 image generations, following which they can purchase a subscription plan through the account page on Midjourney's website.

Poll : 0 votes