Fact Check: Is Garth Brooks a serial killer? Missing persons conspiracy theory explained amid Tom Segura feud 

Country singer Garth Brooks seems to have put an end to the ongoing serial killer jokes. Recently, his online nemesis Tom Segura revealed that the country singer had blocked him on Instagram after he initiated the fake murderer jokes. This comes as the performer teased bringing back his alter ego Chris Gaines more than 20 years after releasing an album under the same name in 1999.

Tom Segura recently appeared on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast to reveal that he was blocked on Instagram by Garth Brooks. The former revealed that he got information from a “reliable source” that the If Tomorrow Never Comes singer was well aware of the serial killer joke. Segura added that the unidentified source told him that Brooks does not understand why he was talking about him. Segura went on to say:

“And then recently… he just blocked me on Instagram. And I was like- “oh, he finally blocked me.””

The podcast host went on to bring up the missing persons conspiracy theory which has taken over the internet. Netizens believe that Garth Brooks’ stadium tours often align with missing people cases that appear across several cities in the United States. Von said:

“People are saying that I’m trolling the guy, all I’m doing is repeating what I’ve heart that allegedly, his tour schedule aligns with dozens of missing persons.”

However, the theory seems to simply be a coincidence. No news outlet has reported on Brooks being involved in a missing person case. And Brooks is certainly not a serial killer as the same has not been reported by law enforcement.

Garth Brooks’ serial killer joke explained

The feud between Tom Segura and Garth Brooks began when the former joked about the latter being a serial killer. The joke seems to have spread like wildfire as netizens often flood the singer’s social media comment section with questions like- “where are the bodies?"

The same stems from Garth Brooks’ October 2018 Instagram video where he announced his The Big-A*s Stadium Tour. In the same, the singer spoke about “getting physical playing music” and how much he “likes that.”

Responding to the same, Tom Segura said in his Your Mom’s House podcast episode that Brooks looked like a murderer in the video. Alongside fellow show hosts Christina P and Fahim Anwar, Segura alleged that Brooks has several bodies hidden on his property. Segura said:

“We’ve been really, really on one with Garth Brooks the last few weeks, or months really. What he’s thinking about is all the bodies he’s got stacked in graves in his yard, for sure. He’s probably killed 200 to 300 people in his life.”

Adding to the discussion, Christina said- “I just want to go with a dash of Asperger’s.”

The Your Mom’s House podcast hosts continued to troll the musician with the serial killer jokes by including segments in their show like- “Garth Brooks Sucks,” “What’s Wrong With Garth,” “Garth’s Beard Looks Insane” and most notably- “Where Are The Bodies Garth.”

The joke continues to take over the internet. It was also recently revealed that a fitness center in the UK was ironically named Garths Gym- Future Bodies.

Garths Gym Future Bodies is located in the United Kingdom (Image via Rugeley)

Brooks has not publicly commented on the serial killer claim which is far from the truth. It is evidently a social media joke. Earlier this month, he spoke about wanting to bring back his alter ego Chris Gaines, from his Garth Brooks… in the Life of Chris Gaines album. He said in a Billboard Country Live interview:

“And selfishly, I love the Chris Gaines record, so I want to do it for me. It challenged me as a vocalist. So I don’t know when we’re going to get it, but it’s on the list.”

Netizens might continue to troll the singer with the serial killer joke if he reintroduces his Chris Gaines alter-ego.

