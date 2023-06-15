What did Garth Brooks say? Bud Light controversy explained as netizens extend support to singer over bar row

Country music star Garth Brooks recently said that he would serve all beer brands, including Bud Light, at his new bar in Nashville, Tennessee. On June 7, 2023, Garth spoke at a live Q&A event with Billboard and shocked the audience with his remarks.

He said at the live session that he wants to encourage kind, inclusive, and tolerant behavior at his new establishment, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk. He added:

"Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a--hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

Garth Brooks said he would serve Bud Light at his new bar in Nashville. (Image via Twitter/@AZ_Brittney)

His words stirred some backlash from conservatives and right-wingers who had already declared war against Bud Light in April when the company partnered with trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney. They called to boycott the singer for indirectly showing his support to the LGBTQ+ community by announcing to serve Bud Light at his bar.

However, there were people who extended their support to the 61-year-old singer and praised him for his decision to serve the controversial beer at Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, despite the massive retaliation it received only two months ago.

Garth Brooks has always been a progressive, liberal, Democrat. He's always shown compassion and understanding. Why are people on the right so shocked he is all about diversity and inclusion... you know, like a good Christian should be?

"Diversity is our Strength": Twitteratis share their support for Garth Brooks following the bar row controversy

Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community applauded the country singer for his venture. Even though many far-right supporters called Garth a "groomer" for supporting the queer community and opening an inclusive space, many others commended him.

They also defended the singer and slammed right-wingers for calling for a boycott and "vowed" never to listen to his music. Garth Brooks' supporters also called the Republicans "hateful" and "intolerant."

Dave

Push hate Garth is 100% right..let people live their own lives..be kind...why are Republicans and in many cases Christians so hateful and intolerant



Love it! While Republicans like DeSantis Abbott Trump ( today almost ALL Republicans)Push hate Garth is 100% right..let people live their own lives..be kind...why are Republicans and in many cases Christians so hateful and intolerant

He is the man! BRAVO Garth! What a world this would be if we had lived life with his kindness!

Another reason to love Garth.. Come in with love and tolerance and just be..

Garth Brooks responds to the backlash

After receiving a flood of negative reactions online, Garth addressed their calls to boycott in “Inside Studio G,” his weekly Facebook livestream on Monday, June 12. The singer said that he is defined by terms like "diversity" or "inclusiveness," which is the answers to the incoming problems. Acknowledging that not everyone might share the same point, he also stressed that he too has an unique set of beliefs.

"Diversity. Inclusiveness. That's me. It's always been me. I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. I understand that might not be other people's opinions, but that's okay. They have their opinions, they have their beliefs. I have mine."

Garth Brooks then explained his business model and said that the kinds of beers he will sell will depend on how well they will be sold.

"Are we going to have the most popular beers in the thing? Yes. It's not our call if we don't or not. It's the patrons' call. If they don't want it, then I gotta go to the distributor saying, 'Man, your stuff is not selling.'"

The Tennessee Holler



GARTH BROOKS: "Diversity. Inclusiveness. That's me. That's always been me… diversity is the answer to our problems. If you come to our bar, come in with love." addresses the unhinged backlash to his NASHVILLE bar carrying Bud Light. This is leadership.

The singer reminded his viewers again of the kind of behavior he expects from customers in his bar. He stated that if a person wants to come to Friends in Low Places, they have to come with love, tolerance, patience, and an open mind. Garth said that he would understand if an individual is among the people who cannot follow these prerequisites.

However, in that case, he asked people not to come to his bar. Garth Brooks also added that if someone is trying to work on their love and tolerance for others, they are welcome at his establishment.

