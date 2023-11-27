Well-known singer Jean Knight passed away on November 22, 2023, at the age of 80. She was popular for her singles You Think You're Hot Stuff, Jesse Joe, What One Man Won't Do Another Man Will, and more. Knight died of natural causes as revealed by her publicist.

Whilе thе nеws of Jеan Knight's dеath lеd to a host of tributеs on social mеdia, a fеw pеoplе wondered if shе might bе linkеd to Gladys Knight, anothеr singеr and actrеss. Howеvеr, Jеan and Gladys arе not rеlatеd to еach othеr, they only sharе thе samе surnamе.

Jеan Knight's family sharеd a statеmеnt aftеr hеr dеath, spеaking about hеr achiеvеmеnts ovеr thе yеars, including hеr most succеssful songs. The statement read:

"Her concerts were not just performances but celebrations of the enduring bond she shared with those who appreciated her music. Whether in the intimate venues of the French Quarter or on the grand stages of global music festivals, Ms. Knight made every fan a cherished part of her extended musical family."

Towards the end, Jean Knight's family requested privacy as they mourned the loss of the beloved singer and were thankful for the love and support they received from her fans.

Gladys Knight has 2 siblings

Gladys Knight is a popular face in the music industry and had released a lot of successful musical projects over the years. However, her siblings were also involved with her in this journey.

Smooth Radio states that Gladys has two siblings, including a brother named Merald Knight, and a sister, Brenda Knight. Both of them were members of the family music group, Gladys Knight & the Pips, which remained active from 1952 to 1989.

The group's debut album Letter Full of Tears, was released in 1962 and this was followed by 15 more albums. Their last album All Our Love was released in 1987 and reached the 39th spot on the US Billboard 200.

The group disbanded in 1989 and Gladys also started pursuing a successful career as a solo artist at the time. Detailed information about Brenda's career and personal life remains unknown for now.

However, Merald continued to accompany Gladys on multiple tours and was also her tour manager. According to The History Makers, Merald has been a resident of Henderson, Nevada, and he is married to Kathleen C.A. Knight.

Smooth Radio states that Gladys Knight is known for her contribution to the theme tune of the James Bond film, Licence to Kill.

Apart from her singing career, she has also worked as an actress in films like Pipe Dreams, Hollywood Homicide, I Can Do Bad All By Myself, and more.

Jean Knight gained recognition for her successful albums and singles over the years

The Sun states that Jean Knight started her singing career after completing her graduation and joined the bar Laura's Place, which was run by her cousin. According to the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, Jean decided to record her first demo in 1965 after being encouraged by her first husband.

Jean Knight recorded a cover of the single Stop Doggin' Me Around by Jackie Wilson. While she was recording, she was spotted by record producer Huey Meaux and he signed a recording contract with Jean, who then released a few successful projects.

While she was employed at the cafeteria of Loyola University, a record producer named Wardell Quezergue approached her to record some songs. Jean went to the Malaco Studio in Mississippi and she was praised by everyone present at the place while she finished recording the song Mr. Big Stuff.

Wardell soon launched his record label and Mr. Big Stuff was also released by Stax Records in 1971, which received a positive response from the public. Jean Knight then became a popular face among the public and she started to release more projects.

Her second album, Keep It Comin, was released in 1981 and this was followed by another album, My Toot Foot, which came out in 1985. My Toot Foot managed to remain on top of the charts for a long time.

Jean Knight released two more albums in 1997 and 1999 – Shaki de Boo-Tee and Queen. She also gained recognition for her singles like Helping Man, Anything You Can Do, and Mama's Baby.