Fact Check: Is Kelly Clarkson dead? Rumors debunked 

American singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson is back in the headlines, but this time for something unpleasant. Social media is filled with rumors of her death, claiming that the first winner of American Idol has passed away due to a health condition. Many Facebook pages have been sharing a “RIP Kelly Clarkson” message on their respective pages.

Social media users share "RIP KELLY CLARKSON" messages on Facebook (Image via Facebook)

A few other Facebook pages also shared a message about her death passing away, asking people to show their "sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page." The post was liked and shared by hundreds of fans who believed the news to be true.

A social media post claiming that the singer has died goes viral, making people believe that the news is true. (Image via Facebook)

However, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, the singer’s representatives stated that Kelly is not dead. The representative said:

“She joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. She's still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet.”

Kelly Clarkson is well and alive: Fans fall prey to hoax news about the singer’s death

Kelly Clarkson (Image via Getty Images)

Social media can be both a boon and a bane. Most of the time, we rely on the most accurate information and the latest updates on social media and the internet. However, a lot of times, the information on various platforms can be deceiving. From death hoaxes to dating rumors, this time, fans have fallen prey to the news of Clarkson passing away.

As soon as a few posts went viral on social media, claiming that the award-winning singer had passed away, many fans started sharing their tributes for the Catch My Breath singer. Users shared their shock and sadness at the news, as many trusted the posts without viable proof.

However, the singer is well and alive, as stated by her representatives. She also posted a few pictures and videos on Instagram on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a day after the claim of the singer’s passing away. Also, on December 6, 2022, Kelly Clarkson shared a snippet of her song, When Christmas Comes Around.

Furthermore, she also shared a When Christmas Comes Around e-card that can be used to share Christmas wishes.

She also shared a picture of herself dressed up for the People’s Choice Awards. Wearing a dress by Needle and Thread, the singer sported a red dress that received tons of compliments in the comment section.

Many fans speculate that these rumors grew after the American singer was not seen on her talk show’s latest episode. Seeing the same, people grew even more concerned about her health and started wondering if the news was true.

However, as much as fans love celebrities like Kelly Clarkson, it is also crucial to understand that not all the information on social media is to be believed. One should wait for viable proof from the celebrity’s family before believing such news.

