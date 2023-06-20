Fact Check: Is Mikayla Campinos dead? Pickles account video controversy explored

Rumours of Mikayla Campinos’ passing has taken over the internet like wildfire. An explicit video of the TikTok influencer unfortunately made it to the internet without her consent prompting rumours of her death. At the time of writing this article, who was behind the video leak remains unknown. Neither has it been proven that she has passed away.

For those unversed, Mikayla Campinos is a 16-year-old social media influencer who has amassed over 362K followers on Instagram. She often posts beauty and fashion content on her social media channels which has led to her amassing over 3.2 million followers on TikTok as well.

Recently, an explicit video of the Canada-native which has now been called as “Mikayla Campinos Pickles account” has gone viral on social media. How the video managed to make it online remains unknown. Certain netizens believe that an unidentified teenager uploaded it online.

YouTube channel VANITYlol who has nearly 600 subscribers created a video titled The Mikayla Campinos Situation is Sad. He uploaded a video with a message that read:

“Anybody with a brain can see shes the victim here and as a 17 year old guy I couldn’t imagine having something like that out there for literally everyone to see. Its sad and sickening and things like this shouldn’t happen, especially to someone so young. Like seriously come on now, what did she do to deserve something so traumatic, I don’t get how people don’t see the problem here.”

As news of the video’s existence began circulating online, news publication HOLR claimed that the teenager had passed away. However, the same has not been proven.

No official sources have confirmed that Mikayla Campinos has passed away

Neither has the internet personality’s family nor her management team announced that she has passed away. Considering her fame online, it is likely that the latter would have released an official statement if she had died. Since no one has said that she is dead one cannot make the assumption that she has died.

Campinos may be limiting her social media activity in light of the video that has gone viral. Netizens were also unable to comment under her Instagram photos at the time of writing this article.

When a popular figure passes away, it is important to verify the information from reliable sources like their official social media accounts or credible news outlets. Since neither has announced that she has died, it is safe to assume that Campinos has become a victim to a social media death hoax.

The TikToker is not the only person who has fallen prey to the internet trend. Several other high profile celebrities including DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith and Oprah Winfrey amongst others have become a victim to social media death hoaxes.

Netizens spread disinformation purely for momentary clout which leads to other internet users believing the false information if they do not verify the same from other sources.

Fans of Campinos now await for a statement in regards to the ongoing death rumours and video leak.

