Fact Check: Is Peter Frampton dead? Death claim debunked 

Claims of guitarist Peter Frampton passing away have spread across social media platforms. Many were quick to believe that the musician had died, considering he was battling a rare muscle disease called Inclusion-Body Myositis. However, the reports are far from the truth, and he is very much alive and well.

Twitter user @DavidXCrosen was the first among many who took to social media to speculate about the singer’s passing. On August 17, they said in a tweet:

“Is it true?? I just got a report Peter Frampton is dead??? Anyone confirm this?”

Facebook user Freddy Glenn Richardson also took to the Meta platform to announce that the songwriter had died at the age of 88.

However, the Bromley, UK native has not died.

Peter Frampton is alive and well

Despite reports claiming that the Do You Feel Like We Do singer has died, Frampton is still alive. It seems like many have confused his producer Jerry Moss’ death with his.

Legendary music executive Jerry Moss, who is behind A&M Records, died on 16 August 2023. Peter Frampton took to Facebook and posted a tributary message to his producer. He said online:

“I am so sorry to hear Jerry Moss has left us. Jerry was a true gentleman and if it weren’t for him, so many lives might have turned out very differently. He loved great music and went out of his way to make a place where artists could find themselves and create with his lovely encouragement and patience. I love you, Jerry, and my thoughts are with wife Tine and the entire family. Rest now my dear friend.”

Frampton also attached an image of himself alongside Moss in the Facebook post.

Facebook user David Perkins also took to the social networking site to note that Frampton’s representatives had confirmed that he had not died.

Everything to know about Peter Frampton’s music producer Jerry Moss

Jerry Moss co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert. According to a statement released by his family, he died in his Bel Air, California residence. The family noted:

“They truly don’t make them like him anymore and we will miss conversations with him about everything under the sun. The twinkle in his eyes as he approached every moment ready for the next adventure.”

Moss’ label produced classics, including Carole King’s Tapestry, the Captain and Tennille’s Love Will Keep Us Together, the Police’s Every Breath You Take, and Herb Alpert’s Whipped Cream & Other Delights, among others.

They were also behind Frampton’s Frampton Comes Alive! album and his single Show Me The Way. The former piece of art sold six million copies in its first year and catapulted Frampton’s music career to new heights. Speaking about Frampton, Moss said in the past:

“Peter was a huge live star in markets like Detroit and San Francisco so we made a suggestion that he make a live record. What he was doing on stage wasn’t like the records- it was outrageously better.”

Moss is survived by his wife and three children.