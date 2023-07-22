Is Mitski alive? TikTok death claim explored 

Rumours of singer-songwriter Mitski dying have taken over TikTok in recent days. The video sharing platform has become the breeding ground for gossip and misinformation. Some clips claiming that the artist died appeared online in the past few days, leading to extreme chaos amongst fans. However, news of the same is far from the truth. She is still very much alive and well.

For those unversed, Mitski is best known for her independent and alternative music. Her song Your Best American Girl, which was released in 2016 helped her amass a massive following. She has since become an essential in Indie playlists and has also become an Academy Award-nominee.

Recently, several netizens took to Twitter to note that rumours of her death ran wild across TikTok. Twitter user @rooftop__duo questioned netizens:

“why are people saying mitski is dead on tiktok”

Twitter user @_FALLENNANGEL_ also questioned followers as to why they were seeing announcements of her death online.

However, the videos are false. The singer is still alive.

Mitski did not die

The singer, whose full name is Mitsuki Laycock is very much alive and well. Considering her worldwide popularity, either her team or family members would have released an official statement if she had died in reality. No credible news outlet has also reported of her passing, which only helps one to believe that she is still alive.

Twitter user @ShalPilot was one among the many who was exasperated by the false rumours of her death. They took to the social networking site to say:

“why are people on tiktok incapable of googling things for themselves just saw someone post that mitski died and people in the comments were freaking out and asking if it was real instead of just. Looking it up.”

It seems like the Nobody crooner has become a victim of an internet death hoax. The 32-year-old is not the first one to fall prey to the dark social media trend. Several high-profile celebrities including Justin Bieber, Adam Sandler and DJ Khaled amongst others were also rumoured to have died while being healthy and alive in reality.

Internet users create and spread false narratives online for momentary clout or popularity. However, this leads to several others believing misinformation. It is important for netizens to verify the content they consume from reliable sources like established news publications or the subject of the stories themselves.

Hence, it is safe to say that the New York-native is still alive.

Who is Mitski?

The artist began creating music just when she was in high school. She eventually decided to pursue music as a career and studied at SUNY Purchase. In late 2015, she signed with independent label Dead Oceans. She is also part of other companies including Don Giovanni and Double Double Wammy.

A few of her hit tracks and albums include LUSH, Retired from Sad, New Career in Business and Be the Cowboy amongst others. She has repeatedly appeared in Billboard charts among other Top 100 charts.

She has amassed over 1.5 million Instagram followers. Her latest album Laurel Hell was released last year.