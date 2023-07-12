Fact Check: Is Randy Travis dead? Stagehand tragic accident explored

Singer and actor Randy Travis' stagehand Thomas Roberts recently died aged 68. He was shot dead by his wife, Christine Ann Roberts after he reportedly cheated on her. However, Travis is alive and was not a victim of the incident. The country music artist expressed grief on Facebook by posting a picture and writing that the stage would no longer be the same without Roberts.

"For many years, the Randy Travis band and crew had the opportunity to share the winding roads and the beautiful venues with one of the very best stage lighting technicians in the business."

Travis further stated that Roberts knew everything about lighting on stage and had a quiet and charismatic presence. He added that the latter had a different attitude where he believed he could do everything. He described Roberts as a gentleman who always had a smile.

Randy Travis said that his More Life tour is scheduled for next week and that music will not be the same without Roberts. He ended by writing that Thomas will be remembered by those who were close to him.

Charges of criminal homicide have been imposed on Christine. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared a statement, saying:

"East Precinct officers responded to the call at 8 p.m. They encountered Christine Roberts, who said that she shot her husband because he had cheated on her. A pistol was recovered."

Thomas Roberts worked with Randy Travis for a long time

Thomas Roberts worked for Vince Gill and then with Olivia Newton-John at various places during one of her tours. According to his Facebook page, Roberts worked for Randy Travis for around 20 years and at the Belmont University School of Music. However, the page does not mention his educational background.

The news of his death shocked netizens as social media posts indicated Thomas and his wife were happy. He frequently shared posts of enjoying concerts and cooking for his family.

The couple posed together on Christmas on a rooftop in Nashville, while the couple shared various other pictures over the years. Roberts' social media posts also featured his work as a lighting director and stagehand for musicians.

Thomas shared a post on Facebook once, addressing his experience working with Olivia Newton-John. He wrote in the post:

"I have to admit, I was never a fan during her heyday, but I worked with her, the last few years she toured, and she was one of the sweetest, most generous, and kindest artists I have ever worked for, not to mention beautiful inside out. She will be missed….my condolences to her family …"

Following Thomas' demise, neighbors and family members paid tribute to him by lighting candles before his picture.

