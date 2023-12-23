Fact Check: Is Ryan Gosling 2024 action movie The Fall Guy a remake?

After stealing the show with Barbie, Ryan Gosling is teaming up with David Leitch for The Fall Guy, an explosive action-romantic comedy. Starring Emily Blunt alongside Gosling, the movie follows a seasoned stunt artist who is tasked with finding the missing star of the movie he is working in.

He must now put his life on the line to get the job done and to save his job by ensuring that the missing star is found and that production can resume. The Fall Guy is based on an 80s TV show of the same name. However, it is not a direct adaptation of the show and is more of a remake.

Is The Fall Guy a remake of the '80s television show?

The Fall Guy is based on a TV show from the 1980s that follows a Hollywood stunt actor who moonlights as a bounty hunter. He uses his skills in the set to act as a stuntman and becomes a lawman at other times.

The upcoming 2024 action movie is a remake where Gosling plays Colt Seavers, who is an out-of-work stuntman. He is brought onto the directorial debut of his ex-girlfriend (Emily Blunt) to work as a stuntman. However, when an A-list star from the movie goes missing, Colt has to use his skills as a stuntman and go on a search for the missing actor.

The Fall Guy will be coming to screens next year in the summer. It will hit theaters on May 3, 2024. The film was previously set to release on March 1, 2024, but was pushed back two months after Deadpool 3 vacated the slot due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Coming from Universal Pictures, The Fall Guy will be exclusively released in movie theaters. After a 17- to 45-day window, which is based on the film's performance, it will land on Peacock.

Will The Fall Guy have a sequel?

While the movie is itself a remake, director David Leitch has teased that this could be the start of a new franchise. Leitch, along with producing partner Kelly McCormick, is producing the movie. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, McCormick commented regarding a franchise, saying,

"There's definitely more stories to tell. That was one of the fun things about making a movie within a movie is that there are so many Easter eggs or fodder from all of our experiences on sets, and there are so many more that we can give because it really is sort of truth is stranger than fiction on those things, you know?"

She continued,

"So, there's that opportunity, and then also, it's a little bit evergreen where they can just join if some kind of mystery thriller is gonna be tethered to another set. You can kind of do that and continue to do that, which is an exciting opportunity for a franchise. But obviously, this one's got to deliver. Hopefully, it does. We think it might."

Considering this, we can expect the story to continue in sequel productions.

Universal released the official trailer on November 2, 2023. It is set to Bon Jovi's You Give Love a Bad Name and reveals the central unrequited romance between the leading characters played by Gosling and Blunt.

Watch this space for more updates on The Fall Guy.