Fact Check: Is Shy Glizzy dead? Death claim debunked

Rapper Shy Glizzy is the latest celebrity to become the victim of an online death hoax. A page called Murder Mayhem spread the rumors with a post on Instagram, claiming that Shy had died. Reports of his death began on the morning of August 17, 2023, and netizens started to share their reactions to the same.

The reports of Shy's death started spreading after an anonymous individual was shot by someone. Meanwhile, Shy's representatives are yet to comment on the rumors.

Shy Glizzy is confirmed to be alive (Image via kmnews_/Instagram)

Reports of Shy's death were denied by the Kill Moe Network Inc. official Instagram page. They shared a post the same day, writing that Shy is alive. The post further stated that the person who was shot is not dead and is conscious.

Glizzy has been active as a rapper since 2010 and has released several successful musical projects so far.

Shy Glizzy was arrested in May this year after he threatened his girlfriend

On May 13, 2023, Shy Glizzy was arrested after he threatened his girlfriend with a gun. The incident resulted from an argument between the duo, and Glizzy immediately left the spot after taking his gun out, as revealed by HipHopDX.

Glizzy was arrested and handed felony charges following the filing of a criminal report. Records revealed that he was later released on a $50,000 bond after four hours.

Glizzy did not have a gun in his possession, and he did not accept the charges. He wrote in an Instagram story that the accusations against him were false and that he never intended to hurt any female.

The Instagram page of Street People of Beverly Hills shared a few Instagram Stories where Glizzy was detained alongside his manager at a parking lot. Glizzy and his manager were lying on the ground, and guns were pointed at them by some cops.

OnlyFans model Sky Bri also made s*xual misconduct allegations against Glizzy in January of this year. Bri made the accusations during her appearance on the podcast No Jumper, saying that his behavior was very inappropriate on the set of the music video for White Girl. Bri stated that Glizzy's behavior was weird on that particular day.

"When it dark out, he cornered me in the kitchen with his little posse and convinced me to do this pill," Bri stated.

However, Glizzy later denied the allegations on the same podcast, saying that he does not have any relationship with Bri.

Shy Glizzy has released two albums so far in his career

Shy Glizzy started his career in 2011 by releasing two mixtapes – No Brainer and Streets Hottest Youngin. He continued to release more mixtapes, and his first EP, The World Is Yours, was released in 2017.

Glizzy's debut album, Fully Loaded, was released in 2018, followed by another album, Flowers, this year. He is also popular for his singles, like Lonely Vibes. Glizzy was the recipient of a nomination at the 2018 Grammy Awards for the single Crew.

As mentioned earlier, Grizzly is confirmed to be alive after reports of his death went viral.