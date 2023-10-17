Fact Check: Is The Devil on Trial a true story? Netflix’s horror release explored

Netflix’s The Devil on Trial, a horror documentary based on an unusual legal case, is slated for release on October 17, 2023. The story covers the only legal case in the United States where the defense pleaded demonic possession. The documentary is a compilation of actual recordings and firsthand experiences that may give an insight into the legal strategy adopted for this brutal crime.

The story behind the documentary has already been covered as a semi-fictional plot in a 2021 horror movie, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The movie claimed to make a few changes to suit the creative freedom of the makers.

However, both the movie and the documentary cover the real-life murder and its preceding events of Arne Cheyenne Johnson of Connecticut. Arne was accused of manslaughter of his landlord Alan Bono. The Devil on Trial documentary references demonologists Lorraine and Ed Warren who were involved in one of the most infamous murder trials.

The Devil on Trial is the real story of homicide by Arne Johnson

Unofficially going by the name, the “Devil made me do it” case, 1981 saw a homicide of 40-year-old Alan Bono. He was killed by 19-year-old Arne Cheyenne Johnson under what Johnson claimed to be demonic possession. In his defense at the trial, Arne claimed that he was possessed by the Devil and committed the brutal murder of his landlord under supernatural influence.

The basis for the vicious act started a few months ago when David, the 11-year-old brother of Johnson’s girlfriend displayed symptoms of demonic possession. To the horror of demonologists and paranormal investigators, Lorraine and Ed Warren, David started speaking Latin, was being thrown into the air, and received beating marks on his body.

It was claimed that after the demon left David’s body, it supposedly possessed Johnson’s body. This led to the murder of an acquaintance guided by the demon as told by the defense lawyers at the trial. Johnson was accused of stabbing Alan to death using a five-inch folding knife.

It was also revealed that a host of Catholic priests tried and failed to drive the demon away before the Warrens, of Amityville haunting fame, were called in. The Warrens, famous for working on supernatural possessions across the globe, claimed that the Connecticut demon was one of their most deadly challenges.

What happened to Arne Johnson after the trial?

Arne Johnson was convicted of first-degree homicide of his landlord, Alan Bono, and sentenced to 10-20 years imprisonment. However, he was released after five years in 1986. He had married his girlfriend Debbie Glatzel and even got his High School diploma while in prison. Johnson and Glatzel eventually went on to have two kids.

Lorraine Warren wrote about the real-life horror story in her book The Devil in Connecticut with Gerald Brittle. It was also the foundation for the movie, The Conjuring 3.

Lorraine confirmed that Johnson worked as a landscaper’s assistant for a living.

Specifics about the documentary, The Devil on Trial

The Devil on Trial, the documentary film based on an unusual horror story, is directed by Christopher Holt and is one of the top shows of the year. Unlike the many fictionalized movies and shows based on Johnson’s tale, The Devil on Trial approaches the real events.

This would be the first time that interviews, reports, and conversations of many people directly involved with the case will be displayed. The firsthand account of many subjects is likely to build up a debate between strong beliefs and assumptions about reality.

The synopsis of the film reads:

"The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time “demonic possession” has officially been used as a defense in a US murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown.”

The Devil on Trial is aimed to be released before Halloween and is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.