Who is Jason Dean Billingsley? All about the suspect wanted in the murder of tech CEO, Pava LaPere 

A manhunt is underway for murder suspect Jason Dean Billingsley, wanted in connection to the killing of 26-year-old Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere. Officials said they have issued an arrest for the 32-year-old suspect with a criminal record dating back a decade.

Pava LaPere was found dead from suspected blunt force trauma on Monday morning at an apartment complex on the 300 block of West Franklin Street in Baltimore, Maryland. Shortly after, officials identified Jason Dean Billingsley as the suspect wanted for first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and additional charges.

While officials did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death, they warned civilians to stay vigilant while the dangerous suspect with a past conviction for s*xual assault is on the loose. In a press conference on Tuesday, September 26, Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said:

"We implore residents to be aware of your surroundings at all times," Worley said. "This individual will kill and he will r*pe. He will do anything he can to cause harm."

Suspect in Pava LaPere murder Jason Dean Billingsley was arrested in 2009, 2011 and 2013

Detailing the incident, officials said that on Monday, September 25, police responded to a service check call at the Mount Vernon apartment building. Upon arrival, they found the CEO of EcoMap Technologies, Pava LaPere dead, with signs of blunt-force trauma.

On Tuesday, police announced Jason Dean Billingsley, a Baltimore resident with prior convictions, killed Pava Marie LaPere.

Authorities said that Billingsley, who has a lengthy rap sheet, might be armed and dangerous before asking him to surrender. Billingsley was arrested in 2009, 2011 and 2013 for multiple cahrges, including s*xual assault. He was reportedly sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2013 over a 1st-degree forcible s*x offense, stemming from his 2013 arrest.

However, the suspect was reportedly released from prison in October 2022 after receiving a 16-year-suspended sentence. It is unknown why the suspect’s sentence was suspended. In response to questions from reporters, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said:

"There's no way in h*ll he should have been out on the street." "The conviction should be the conviction. And we have to make sure that folks are held accountable in every single way because we are tired of talking about the same people committing the same kind of crimes over and over again," he added.

Authorities still looking for Billingsley said that there’s no indication the suspect was acquainted with the victim. In a press conference on Tuesday, Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley warned Billingsley to surrender.

"I just have a message for Jason Billingsley," he said. "If you're out there watching, hopefully, you are ... Every single police officer in Baltimore City, the State of Maryland, as well as the US Marshals, are looking for you.”

What we know about the victim Pava LaPere

Pava LaPere, from Tucson, Arizona, graduated from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore in 2018. Per her LinkedIn, she was Head Course assistant at the University from 2016 to 2019. During that time, she co-founded the TCO Labs, a nonprofit focused on creating a stronger innovation community for undergraduates.

In 2018, Pava LaPere co-founded EcoMap Technologies and was featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list this year. EcoMap Technologies issued a statement on LaPere's death on Facebook, mourning her death just one day after they posted about an upcoming appearance of the CEO.

"The circumstances surrounding Pava's death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time," they wrote. Pava was not only the visionary force behind EchoMap, but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader."

Reacting to the news, a friend from college also took to social media and revealed that Pava LaPere always dreamed of being an entrepreneur.

“I'm literally heartbroken. I've known Pava Marie LaPere since she was a college student with dreams of being an entrepreneur. I was there when she started her company and helped her with funding and clients, and today she's gone because of a horrific act.”

As people continue to mourn, at the time of writing this article, the suspect is still at large.