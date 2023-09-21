Fact Check: Does Naira Marley have a twin brother? Viral TikTok video debunked amid radio station ban 

The troubles for the owner of Marilyn Records, Azeez Fashola, also called Naira Marley, do not appear to be dissipating anytime soon. Fans of much-loved singer Mohbad continue to unleash their fury on the record label boss, suspected of being involved in the death of his former signee.

While the Nigerians persisted with virulent attacks against Marley in the wake of Mohbad’s death, they have also unleashed their spite on anyone with a remote connection to the record executive.

Overwhelmed by the attack, a Nigerian skit maker, who shares a striking resemblance with the record executive and goes by the name ‘Naira Marley Twin’ online, took to social media and issued a plea asking Nigerians to stop reporting his page as a fake account. He said that while they might look similar, he is not Marley. He added that he is a comedian and not a singer.

Shortly after, multiple social media accounts posted the video stating "Naira Marley’s twin" made a public appeal to Nigerians to stop harassing him in the wake of Mohbad’s death. However, the man in the viral TikTok video is not Naira Marley’s Twin. He only goes by the name ‘Naira Marley Twin’ on his social media accounts, as the two share a resemblance.

While Marley does not have a twin brother, he has two male siblings and a sister. Marley has a little brother known as Babatunde Moshood Fashola, better known as Shuddy Funds and another younger brother, Idris Fashola, popularly as, Marley Jnr.

Nigerian Radio stations ban Naira Marley songs in wake of Mohbad's death

As Nigerians continued to attack Naira Marley over Mohbad’s death, the record boss has lost over half of a million Instagram followers one week after his former signee was found dead on September 12. Nigerians have turned their back on Marley since multiple reports, including videos, suggested how the record executive harassed Mohbad after the late singer walked out of his organization.

The reports have led people to believe that Marley was behind the singer’s death. In the wake of these allegations, some radio stations have started placing a ban on all songs from his label.

In Oyo state, Splash 105.5 FM put out a Twitter statement that they have stopped playing songs from the Marlian label over allegations levelled against its CEO. A Twitter post by Aderonke Adesola, a presenter at the station, said:

“Agidigbo FM has banned all songs from Naira Marley’s Marlian Records on their radio station.”

Fresh FM, 106.9, Ado-Ekiti also issued a statement via Instagram announcing a ban on all marlian songs on the heels of the controversy.

“Following the public outcry from the general public trialling the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad), the alleged victimization from different videos going viral and the involvement of members of his previous record label (Marlian records), fresh 106.9 fm has suspended the airplay of all songs and contents under the banner of Marilyn Records.”

Several other privately owned radio stations have also ceased playing songs from Marley’s label.

Nigerian officials launch probe into Mohbad's death

Singer Mohbad’s death has ignited a public uproar over the opacity of the case. Hundreds of Nigerian protesters have taken to the streets demanding an investigation into the sudden death of the beloved musician.

The 27-year-old artist succumbed to an undisclosed injury in a Lagos hospital a week ago. However, authorities have not shared precise details of the incident. In light of the protests, regional police have established a special investigative team tasked with exhuming Mohbad's body for an autopsy.