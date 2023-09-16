What did 6ix say about Naira Marley? MDMA tweets resurface as petition to ban Marlian Records nears 2,00,000 signature

Naira Marley, the popular British-Nigerian singer and the owner of the music label Marlian Records, has been accused by former signee 6ix of allegedly attempting to kill him by drugging him. 6ix made the claims in October 2022 on Twitter (now known as X), and his tweets have recently resurfaced in the wake of Nigerian singer Mohbad’s sudden and suspicious death at the age of 27.

6ix allegedly claimed that Naira and his crew member Sam Larry spiked his drink with MDMA to delude his parents into thinking that he was highly inebriated just because he said that he wanted to leave the record label. He added that Naira also made videos of him.

Expand Tweet

The former member also alleged that Naira and his accomplices murdered Dammy Richie and Cashy and later covered it up. The rapper has since been hiding after leaving the record label and wrote in his tweets that he wanted to speak up against the label and Naira.

After Mohbad’s death on September 12, 2023, 6ix took to X and shared his speculation that Naira Marley had something to do with the singer’s death. 6ix also shared that now that he was disclosing Naira Marley's alleged crimes, his family was concerned for his safety.

Expand Tweet

Petition for banning Naira Marley's record label gains more signatures after former member's tweets

Mohbad's death prompted a petition on change.org that was initiated by Gistlovers Blog on September 15, 2023. The petition has since received nearly 2,00,000 signatures among its current goal of 3,00,000 signatures.

The petition “BAN MARLIAN MUSIC” called Marlian Records a “drug syndicate” that was only camouflaging as a record label. It claimed that they recruit young men to peddle drugs for them and indulge in other drug-related activities.

Furthermore, it was said in the petition that Mohbad’s fundamental rights as a human being were destroyed right before his demise and accused Naira Marley and Sam Larry as the perpetrators of these acts.

Expand Tweet

The petition then stated that evidence about how Mohbad was beaten, stalked, and killed by Naira and his crew was being disclosed to the public. The Nigerian Police Force has also been bashed in the petition as it claimed that Mohbad filed another petition against Elebe, Sam Larry, and other members of the label months prior to his death.

He expressed his concerns about the threat to his life, the oppression, and the malicious property damage he faced at the time. The Nigerian police received the now-deceased singer’s petition in June 2023 but refused to act on it, claiming that Mohbad did not show up when he was asked to defend his claims against his adversaries.

Expand Tweet

“BAN MARLIAN MUSIC” shared that Sam Larry reportedly filed a counter-petition against the 27-year-old singer. The petitioner has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of why Mohbad was not able to show up to defend his claims. As of now, it is suspected that he was prevented from doing so by Naira Marley and his group and that they might have silenced or blackmailed him somehow.

Amidst this, the Nigerian police were criticized for failing to fulfill their responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizens. Fans of Mohbad and others demanded justice through the petition against Marlian Music.