"Sounds like blackmail": Sam Asghari under fire over Britney Spears prenup amid divorce report claim

On Wednesday, August 16, several media sources, including Page Six, reported that pop singer Britney Spears and her model, actor, and fitness trainer husband Sam Asghari have parted ways and are headed for divorce. In the wake of this, another piece of news has taken the internet by storm – it is that Sam Asghari allegedly wants to renegotiate the prenup agreement with his now-estranged wife.

In fact, a source close to the couple exclusively told Page Six that Sam Asghari demands that Britney Spears pay him more alimony than mentioned in the prenup, or else he has allegedly threatened to go public with “extraordinarily embarrassing information” about the songstress.

So far, it is unknown how much money or property Sam Asghari actually wants or whether the existing prenup allows disclosures of negative information. Neither Spears nor Asghari has commented on the controversy yet.

However, fans of the singer brought Sam under fire for trying to rip off Britney on several social media platforms. One user even posted under the comment section of @PopBase reporting the news:

“Sam Asghari can kiss any kind of career in Hollywood goodbye”: Britney Spears’ estranged husband faces online backlash

The 41-year-old Britney Spears is on her way to divorce the 29-year-old Sam Asghari, as was reported on Wednesday by several media outlets including US Magazine and People.

However, the separation may not be cordial as Asghari has allegedly blackmailed Spears to pay him more money, otherwise, he will leak her secrets, Page Six reported.

In fact, an inside source told the news outlet that the Black Monday actor is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.” The source also added how Asghari was solely focused on this.

However, a different source told Page Six that Spears’ legal team has her “protected” and that the split will be “respectful.”

“It’s blackmail and it’ll never happen. Any money she made before the wedding is protected.”

Amidst the news of their split, fans of Britney Spears are tearing down Sam Asghari for his alleged blackmail on the internet. Here are some of the comments from under @PopBase’s post on X (formerly Twitter).

For those unaware, Sam Asghari and Britney Spears first met in 2016 on the set of her music video of Slumber Party where he was one of her dancers. They instantly connected and began dating and even went public with their romance in 2017.

The couple got engaged in September 2021 and the couple got married in a star-studded ceremony in her Beverly Hills mansion in California in June 2022, and now 14 months later they have parted ways.

Before tying the knot, the duo signed a prenup agreement that was allegedly in favor of both parties, as revealed by Page Six back then.

As per US Weekly, the prenup states that Sam will receive $1 million every two years with a cap of $10 million after 15 years. However, he will not have any claims from Britney’s music career or her properties.

Britney Spears’ long-time attorney Matthew Rosengart (a former federal prosecutor) drew the prenup contract and will also be handling her divorce. He was also the one who helped the Blackout singer earn her freedom from a 13-year-long conservatorship from her father Jamie Spears in November 2021.

As per US Magazine, Britney Spears has a net worth of $70 million. However, the majority of it is spent on her legal fees and child support for her two kids Sean Preston and Jayden, whom he shares with her former rapper husband Kevin Federline, with whom he was married from 2004 to 2007.

While the reason behind their divorce remains undisclosed, on Wednesday, TMZ reported that it was because Asghari found out that Spears was allegedly engaged in infidelity. Reports of their marital troubles first emerged in March 2023.