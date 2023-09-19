Has Naira Marley been arrested? Viral tweet claim explored in wake of Mohbad's death as viral video surfaces 

Netizens have been claiming that Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arrested for being connecting to Mohbad’s death. This comes after rumors of Marley endlessly attacking Mohbad while he was part of the Marlian Music label spread like wildfire. Netizens have put Marley under fire ever since Mohbad’s passing. Now, many are claiming that he was put behind bars alongside Larry. However, this is far from the truth.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @Mrklassiq_ took to the social networking site to say:

“Naira Marley and Sam Larry has been arrested !! They will be questioned over the viral videos of assault against demised singer Mohbad.”

Expand Tweet

Sam Larry, whose real name is Samson Balogun is a famous music promoter while Naira Marley is a singer and also the owner of Marlian Music.

X user @Obayobrian1 also posted a video that showed Marley being escorted into prison.

Expand Tweet

Following the death of Mohbad on 12 September 2023, many claimed that Naira Marley was physically abusive towards him which led to their split. Speaking about the same, Mohbad had said on the Big Friday Show:

“I’m happy being all by myself because that’s what I wanted ever since. It’s been more difficult, normal because nothing good comes easy… there’s nothing that has made me consider going back to Marlian Music… between Naria Marley and I, it’s “hi, hi” from far, you know?”

Following the death of Mohbad, who was 27 years old at the time of passing, his ardent fans also reportedly burned down Marley’s residence.

Naira Marley was not arrested

Despite claims of Marley and Larry being arrested spreading like wildfire, they are far from the truth. Netizens confirmed that the aforementioned video was an old video.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Punch also revealed that the Lagos Annex, Force Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 2 denied claims of Marley and Larry being arrested. In a statement, Lagos Annex spokesperson Oluniyi Ogundeyi said:

“The report is false; it is a lie; no one has been arrested. The police did not arrest Naira Marley or Sam Larry.”

As Naira Marley continues to face the wrath of ardent Mohbad fans, the latter’s father revealed why the singer was hurriedly buried. Mohbad’s father who is a priest in the Yoruba land revealed that the corpse of a youngster must not be kept for long. He also added that it would have been different if Mohbad was much older. Mohbad’s father said:

“In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive... that same night we took him away from there and buried him where we did.”

The grieving parent also explained that Mohbad was buried in the land his parents were certain that he owned. Mohbad’s father also revealed that he and his son had planned to build a church on the land.

This comes after fans questioned why Mohbad was buried in a strange place. As per Legit, fans did not believe that the singer was laid to rest in a “befitting place.”