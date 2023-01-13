Fact Check: Is TikToker Ed Matthews alive? Rumor debunked

Several rumors regarding the death of TikTok star Ed Matthews have been floating around the internet with claims that he and two others were killed in a car crash in Essex recently.

These rumors have been debunked by the TikToker himself, who took to his account to post a video corroborating his being very much alive. It is unclear as to how the rumors started, but a video containing an article from 'The Guardian' has been making the rounds, among other sources.

Several rumors regarding Ed's death have flooded TikTok (Image via TikTok/@themoneyhubuk)

Matthews, also known as @edmatthewsmain on TikTok, is a YouTuber and also works in the army. He went viral after he argued with other social media personalities, including Simple Simon, Cal The Dragon, and Astrid Wett was made public.

Ed Matthews debunks the death hoax

Ed Matthews is alive and well. Rumors regarding his death have been floating around the net claiming that he was involved in a fatal car crash along with two others. This, however, is far from the truth. He recently took to his social media accounts to show his followers that he is alive.

In the video, he stated that many people have been claiming that "the matrix has got" him. He added that he did not work for the CIA, swearing in that statement. The video has over 333k views and is captioned with:

"I am alive and good u man #edmatthewstokky #matrix"

This comes after several sources have claimed that he has died. A TikTok posted by @themoneyhubuk showcasing a clip of an article by The Guardian titled 'TikTok star Ed Mathews killed and two others injured in Essex car crash' was among several videos falsely claiming his death.

However, The Guardian article that has been seen in several videos does not seem to be published anywhere. This is a fake story and the article has not been published in reality.

More on Ed Matthews

Matthews was thrown into viral status after he was seen having beef with other social media personalities such as Astrid Wett, Cal the Dragon, and Simple Simon. Ed, who was enlisted in the British army, is only believed to be 19 years old.

The TikToker with Astrid Wett (Image via TikTok/@edmatthewstokky and Instagram/@edmatthewspriv)

He posts content revolving around his body transformation journey that took three years and has often expressed how proud he is of how much muscle he has gained over the years. He boasts over 500k followers on TikTok and over 80k followers on Instagram.

Ed Matthews' current net worth is unknown, and he runs a business where he works as a personal fitness instructor, with sessions ranging from £20 - £40 on average. Apart from that, not much is known about his personal life.

Poll : 0 votes