Fact Check: Is USPS suspending services in Ohio and Pennsylvania? Speculations explored

An article claiming that the USPS has suspended its services in Ohio and Pennsylvania has been making rounds on social media. Published on the website Best Life on November 29, 2023, the article’s headline read:

“USPS Temporarily Suspending Services in These Places, Effective Now”

The article claimed that due to the approaching winter, the U.S. Postal Services (USPS) is taking security measures due to the “freezing temperatures, icy roads, and snow storms,” which can make it tough for carriers to deliver the mail. The website claimed:

“On Nov. 24, the USPS updated its Service Alerts website to inform customers that it had to shut down a facility in Pittsfield, Pennsylvania. The Pittsfield Post Office is now "temporarily closed due to structural damage," according to the alert.”

Screenshot of the fake news about the U.S. Postal Service. (Image via Best Life)

The article not only went viral but also caused panic among people, as they were concerned about the services being suspended in Ohio and Pennsylvania. However, netizens must be informed that the postal service is shutting down only four of its post offices in the two states out of the thousands of operational post offices.

Moreover, Best Life also gave a link to the U.S. Postal Services website, stating that the postal agency has the same on its website. However, upon opening the link, no such information could be seen. Hence, the news about USPS suspending services in Ohio and Pennsylvania is fake and holds no truth.

Fake news debunked as U.S. Postal Service has not suspended its services in 2 US states. (Image via X)

Having 1805 post offices in Pennsylvania and 1117 in Ohio, the USPS has shut down only 4 of its post offices

The world of the internet and the residents of Ohio and Pennsylvania were shocked after many articles on social media claimed that the U.S. Postal Services was shutting down its services in the two states due to the approaching winters. However, USPS announced on its website in November the closure of four postal offices for various reasons.

The Postlandia website claimed that Pennsylvania has 1805 post offices and Ohio has approximately 1117 offices. Hence, the closure of four post offices amongst thousands will not cause much of a difference for the residents.

This is not the first time that Best Life has made such shocking claims. In October, it published another article with the same headline, claiming that USPS is shutting down its services for states like Indiana, Illinois, and South Carolina.

The U.S. Postal Services often issues notices if the post offices cannot send emails due to snowfall or harsh weather conditions. It also recommends that people check the website as the organization regularly updates the masses if there are any lags or temporary shutdowns.

While the news about U.S. Postal Services shutting down its services in the two states is fake, it again highlights the need to properly verify news as it can mislead the masses.