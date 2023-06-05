Fact Check: Is the viral Chick-fil-A Pride logo real? Social media post debunked

Pride Month began on June 1, 2023, after which many brands changed their logos to an LGBTQ-themed one. Among those brands was also Chick-fil-A, who changed their logo to a Pride flag. However, the news shocked many social media users since Chick-fil-A’s CEO has an alleged history of donating money to anti-LGBTQ groups.

Chick-fil-A’s new logo became the talk of the town after Twitter user @basedspinach posted an image of the logo of the brand, with its background being rainbow themed. With the image, the user posted that the brand "has fallen."

Chick-fil-A’s official Twitter page does not show a logo of this sort as it was not visible anywhere on the profile. However, the same logo (seen in @basedspinach's post) has been circulated on social media several times since 2012. A little more digging led to another hint that proved that the claim is true.

Upon stumbling across the logo of a Facebook group called National Gay Day at Chick-fil-A, it was dsicovered that the profile picture of this group was exactly the same as the one circulated on June 1, 2023.

However, the only catch is that the image was 11 years old and had been taken off this group. Furthermore, Chick-fil-A did not upload any such picture with a rainbow background on any of its social media handles. Hence, the claim of the brand changing its logo to rainbow-themed (in support of LGBTQ+) is fake.

“It's not real”: Social media users fall prey to the fake news of Chick-fil-A changing their logo to an LGBTQ-themed one

In the digital era where misinformation can spread like wildfire, social media users have recently fallen prey to a hoax story of Chick-fil-A and its fake LGBTQ logo. Despite the news being entirely false, it has ignited varied ractions from the online communities.

The hoax claimed that the popular fast-food chain had redesigned its iconic logo to feature LGBTQ-themed elements, leading to widespread speculation and heated discussions. Social media users were shocked since, for years, Chick-fil-A has faced criticism from LGBTQ rights groups due to its alleged history of donations to organizations that oppose the LGBTQ community.

While the fast-food chain's past actions have drawn scrutiny and sparked boycotts from some consumers, the recent wave of misinformation surrounding Chick-fil-A's logo also garnered a response from social media users who fell prey to the news and were cautioned others of the same.

Social media users reacted to the fake news of the fast food chain changing its logo to a LGBTQ-themed one ahead of the Pride Month. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the fake news of the fast food chain changing its logo to a LGBTQ-themed one ahead of the Pride Month. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the fake news of the fast food chain changing its logo to a LGBTQ-themed one ahead of the Pride Month. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the fake news of the fast food chain changing its logo to a LGBTQ-themed one ahead of the Pride Month. (Image via Twitter)

As social media users engage in discussions and express their beliefs based on fake news, it highlights the need for more emphasis on how social media users should be more mindful of what they are sharing online. At the same time, if netizens encounter any such information which they feel is fake, it should be immediately flagged or reported so that it doesn’t spread further.

Poll : 0 votes