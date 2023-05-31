"Going to be called to repent soon": Chick fil A woke controversy explored as CEO video resurfaces

American fast-food restaurant chain Chick fil A started receiving some backlash online on May 30, 2023, for hiring a Vice President under their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program. Netizens debated that the DEI program, which would supposedly advocate for trans and queer people, would directly clash with the restaurant’s values.

Conservatives were immediately at the restaurant’s throat upon suddenly finding out about the DEI program. It's unclear what led them to stumble upon the information out of the blue, however, it started circulating on Twitter, leading right-wingers and those with anti-LGBTQ sentiments to slam the company and even call for a boycott.

The information was seemingly shared by Twitter user Joey Mannarino, who called this whole thing a "problem" and labeled it as "bad".

Joey Mannarino @JoeyMannarinoUS We have a problem.



Chick-Fil-A just hired a VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.



This is bad. Very bad.



I don’t want to have to boycott.



Another user wrote that Chick fil A was going to be contacted by customers regarding the matter and will "repent" this decision "soon."

Video of Chick fil A's CEO resurfaces amidst DEI controversy

In the wake of the DEI controversy, some people brought back the viral video of Chick fil A’s CEO Dan Cathy, who was seen shining the shoes of a Black man on stage in an attempt to make a point about repentance and shame.

Back in June 2020, while discussing the topic of repentance at a round table discussion at Atlanta’s Passion City Church, Dan got up and knelt beside Lecrae, a Black Christian rapper. He then took out a shoe-shine brush and started shining Lecrae’s shoes, saying that the world needs to have a sense of embarrassment, shame, and an apologetic heart. The CEO said:

"I invite folks to just, to put some words to action here. And if we need to find somebody that needs to have their shoe shined, we need to just go right on over, and shine their shoes."

This particular video also sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Stew Peters @realstewpeters Chick-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy says ALL whites should get on their knees and shine black peoples' shoes with "a sense of shame, a sense of embarrassment".

The Chick fil A restaurant chain attributes its philosophy to Christian values. The founder of the company, Truett Cathy, and other executives previously used to hold weekly devotionals in the company’s headquarters, which was non-mandatory. Their website states:

"From the beginning, Truett based his business on Biblical principles that he believed were also good business principles, and since 1982, our Corporate Purpose has guided all that we do."

The restaurant also does not open on Sundays, as it is considered a Church day among Christian devotees.

However, these factors were brought into question when conservatives discovered that the company had a DEI program. They started alleging that this program solely means that the company supports the LGBTQ+ community, in contradiction with Christian values.

JD @indygrl Stew Peters @realstewpeters Chick-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy says ALL whites should get on their knees and shine black peoples’ shoes with "a sense of shame, a sense of embarrassment". Chick-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy says ALL whites should get on their knees and shine black peoples’ shoes with "a sense of shame, a sense of embarrassment". https://t.co/KlEotHowWU I’ve done nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about! And I’ll never eat there again! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I’ve done nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about! And I’ll never eat there again! twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Dixieland King Bearthur @KBearthur Stew Peters @realstewpeters Chick-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy says ALL whites should get on their knees and shine black peoples’ shoes with "a sense of shame, a sense of embarrassment". Chick-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy says ALL whites should get on their knees and shine black peoples’ shoes with "a sense of shame, a sense of embarrassment". https://t.co/KlEotHowWU Whelp, it was good while it lasted, Chik-Fil-A bros. Looks like I'll be skipping their long lines from now on. twitter.com/realstewpeters… Whelp, it was good while it lasted, Chik-Fil-A bros. Looks like I'll be skipping their long lines from now on. twitter.com/realstewpeters…

@amuse @amuse

chick-fil-a.com/dei twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Sadly, Chick-fil-A is embracing DEI and ESG after being co-opted by race & trans activists who have made it impossible for the organization to reflect the Christian values of its founder. Marxists won't allow belief in Jesus Christ. h/t @lucasmiles Sadly, Chick-fil-A is embracing DEI and ESG after being co-opted by race & trans activists who have made it impossible for the organization to reflect the Christian values of its founder. Marxists won't allow belief in Jesus Christ. h/t @lucasmileschick-fil-a.com/dei twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/76KxPY3Apl

Joey Mannarino @JoeyMannarinoUS



They’re mad because we’ve FINALLY gotten effective at boycotts.



Any company that is pushing the trans stuff on our kids or the DEI stuff, we are going to pick the worst offenders and… The Left is going crazy again over the Chick-Fil-A boycott that conservatives are considering.They’re mad because we’ve FINALLY gotten effective at boycotts.Any company that is pushing the trans stuff on our kids or the DEI stuff, we are going to pick the worst offenders and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The Left is going crazy again over the Chick-Fil-A boycott that conservatives are considering.They’re mad because we’ve FINALLY gotten effective at boycotts.Any company that is pushing the trans stuff on our kids or the DEI stuff, we are going to pick the worst offenders and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/mrvLjP0een

Brandon Morse @TheBrandonMorse Chick-fil-A is infected with DEI and it will only be a matter of time before that place falls in every way possible. Chick-fil-A is infected with DEI and it will only be a matter of time before that place falls in every way possible. https://t.co/0Lg6NWcu90

Caroline Kane for Congress @CarolineKaneTX



This is what happens when we’ve allowed this Environmental, Social, and Governance score (ESG), pushed by anonymous Boards of… Even our beloved Chick-Fil-A has fallen to the DEI cult (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion); the same agenda that is turning our beloved military woke.This is what happens when we’ve allowed this Environmental, Social, and Governance score (ESG), pushed by anonymous Boards of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Even our beloved Chick-Fil-A has fallen to the DEI cult (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion); the same agenda that is turning our beloved military woke. This is what happens when we’ve allowed this Environmental, Social, and Governance score (ESG), pushed by anonymous Boards of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Lawrence @DrywallLawrence



chick-fil-a.com/customer-servi… The Lord’s chicken, @ChickfilA has given itself stage-4 cancer by hiring a VP of DEI. Follow this link to make your voice heard and let Chick Fil A know they’ve betrayed their customer base. #ChickFilA The Lord’s chicken, @ChickfilA has given itself stage-4 cancer by hiring a VP of DEI. Follow this link to make your voice heard and let Chick Fil A know they’ve betrayed their customer base. #ChickFilA chick-fil-a.com/customer-servi…

Eric McReynolds has been the VP of Chick fil A for two years

It was also brought to light by some Twitter users that the VP of the DEI program at Chick fil A, Eric McReynolds, has been in the company for more than 16 years and joined the DEI program as its Executive Director in July 2020. He was promoted to the Vice President of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program in November 2021.

Allie Beth Stuckey @conservmillen The Chick-fil-A DEI guy has been there for 16 years and in this role since 2021. What was it that sparked a reaction to this today? The Chick-fil-A DEI guy has been there for 16 years and in this role since 2021. What was it that sparked a reaction to this today?

southpaw @nycsouthpaw



These idiots just rile themselves up spontaneously. america's lounge singer @KrangTNelson the right wingers are so worked up into a froth abt doing boycotts that theyre gonna pat tillman their own brands the right wingers are so worked up into a froth abt doing boycotts that theyre gonna pat tillman their own brands https://t.co/xQD480CWEy I’m amused to report that Chick-fil-A’s VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has been in the role for nearly 2 years, has had a DEI title for 3y, and has worked for the company for more than 16y, according to his LinkedIn.These idiots just rile themselves up spontaneously. twitter.com/krangtnelson/s… I’m amused to report that Chick-fil-A’s VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has been in the role for nearly 2 years, has had a DEI title for 3y, and has worked for the company for more than 16y, according to his LinkedIn. These idiots just rile themselves up spontaneously. twitter.com/krangtnelson/s…

The sudden outrage against the VP could be due to the recent wave of anti-LGBTQ drive that started with the Bud Light controversy.

