Fact Check: Is the viral George Santos mugshot real? Social media post debunked 

A picture of George Santos has been doing the rounds on social media, where he can be seen in a gray sweater under a blue jacket. The picture made its way to the internet after the New York Republican was arrested on criminal charges on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. While many netizens claim that the picture being circulated is George Santos’ mugshot after he was detained. However, this is not the truth.

In reality, the authorities have not released any mugshots, and the picture going viral is an old image that has been edited to make it look like a mugshot. As per AP News, the viral picture of George Santos dates back to January 10, 2023, when he held a House Republican Conference meeting in the US Capitol. Hence, the picture is old and has nothing to do with the congressman's most recent arrest.

George Santos, a New York Republican and U.S. House of Representatives member, was arrested on federal charges on Wednesday. He is accused of deceiving his followers into giving money to a company he said would help his political campaign.

However, according to the indictment, Santos used the money for personal expenses, including buying luxury designer clothing and paying off his credit card debt.

Viral claim of authorities releasing George Santos’ mugshots sparks meme fest on social media: Netizen’s reactions explored

Social media users have been sharing a purported mugshot of George Santos, the New York Republican Representative who was recently arrested on federal criminal charges for alleged fundraising fraud.

Even though the mugshot circulating on social media is fake, internet users are using it to create amusing memes and jokes, which has caused a viral meme fest on social media.

While the claims surrounding the mugshot are false, the response to the viral image is hilarious, as social media users are putting their best foot forward to being creative with the picture. Here is how social media users are reacting:

George Santos could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted

George Santos, the New York Republican Representative, could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of the criminal charges brought against him. He is accused of duping donors, stealing from his campaign, and lying to Congress about his wealth while also collecting unemployment benefits he did not qualify for.

Following his arraignment, Santos even refused to drop his bid for reelection. The charges against him were unsealed at his initial court appearance, which took place at a federal courthouse on Long Island on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Santos has a history of fabrication and has previously faced criminal investigations in Brazil when he was 19 and theft charges in Pennsylvania in 2017. These past incidents have been renewed in the public eye, and Brazilian authorities have reopened the case against him.

George Santos has been arrested and booked. He's charged with 13 crimes.



7 counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the U.S. House.



On wire fraud alone he faces 20 years.

In the Brazilian case against George, he was accused of stealing checks to pay for clothing from a retailer, and in the Pennsylvania case from 2017, he was charged with forging checks to pay for puppies from dog breeders.

