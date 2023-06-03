Fact Check: Is the viral NRA Pride tweet real? Social media post debunked 

A screenshot containing a tweet by NRA, aka the National Rifle Association of the United States, proudly extending its solidarity towards the LGBTQ+ community was shared on Reddit on June 2. The post, which was shared under the community, r/WhitePeopleTwitter, was later deleted by the user.

However, it was reposted on Twitter by user Dave Ryder.

The person wrote in the caption that MAGA supporters hate when companies and corporations share posts supporting the LGBTQ+ community. However, the screenshot of the tweet by the organization baffled netizens, especially people from the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

Several people went to the organization's official Twitter page to look for the tweet but did not find anything. It was later clarified on Reddit by a few users that the tweet was not real and was probably uploaded as a sarcastic and jabbing approach toward the conservatives.

Reddit user debunked the viral tweet. (Image via Reddit/@r/WhitePeopleTwitter)

As of June 2, the organization has not tweeted anything regarding Pride month or the LGBTQ+ community. Like many other doctored posts that go viral across social media almost every day, this tweet was also an edit.

Reddit users react to fake NRA Pride tweet

People from the queer community and their allies commented under the now-deleted Reddit post, believing it to be real. Some said that they actually want the National Rifle Association to make a tweet showing their support for the LGBTQ+ group so that conservatives are compelled to boycott gun usage.

Several people wrote that if this is what would finally make conservatives ban guns, then they will have the gun rights advocacy group support the LGBTQ+ community.

Netizens reacted to fake Pride tweet by the National Rifle Association. (Image via Reddit/@r/WhitePeopleTwitter)

Fake NRA Pride tweet says it believes in everyone's fundamental right to freedom and equality

The supposed tweet by the organization said that they proudly stand with the “vibrant” LGBTQ+ community and joyfully celebrate the high spirits of Pride month. The tweet further read that the organization believes in the fundamental rights of all individuals to freedom, equality, and self-defense. The tweet concluded with the words:

“Let us unite in a dazzling display of love, respect, and support for the rights and freedoms of all Americans.”

The tweet also contained the hashtags Pride month, equality, and stand together, along with the Pride flag. The image in the tweet demonstrated a Pride flag with “NRA PRIDE” written on it along with a gun drawn above the flag.

When one Reddit user asked if there was a link for the tweet since they could not find it on Twitter, another replied that it was "predictably fake".

Netizens reacted to fake Pride tweet by the National Rifle Association. (Image via Reddit/@r/WhitePeopleTwitter)

The user reasoned that NRA was definitely not going to fly the rainbow flag, especially after they witnessed firm evidence of how their main followers, as in Republicans or conservatives behave when they see someone support queer people.

Although the NRA Pride tweet was fake, many wished it was true, so that the conservatives would finally boycott gun rights, which they have been supporting so far.

