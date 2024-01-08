Fact Check: Was Al Gore Jeffrey Epstein’s client? Social media claim debunked

Claims of former U.S. Vice President Al Gore being one of late s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein’s clients has now made it online. This comes after hundreds of documents related to the latter and his interaction with his alleged partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, was released to the public.

Several high-profile celebrities were mentioned in the same, with the politician being one of them. Despite him being mentioned in the shocking filings, it is worth noting that he was not one of the financier’s clients.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses s*xual assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

X (formerly Twitter) user @Prolotario1 was one among the many who claimed that Oprah Winfrey’s, Chris Tucker’s, Prince Andrew’s, Bobby Kotick’s and Al Gore’s career was over after being mentioned in the viral Jeffrey Epstein files. Although the netizen did not explicitly name Al Gore as Epstein’s client, the tweet seemed to hint at the same. At the time of writing this article, the tweet had gone viral with over six million views.

X user @MS_Sambo_ also claimed on the social networking site that Al Gore had been exposed for being a client of Epstein.

For those unversed, Al Gore served as former U.S. President Bill Clinton’s Vice President from 1993 to 2001. The former went on to run for president as well however, he lost the elections.

Although Al Gore was mentioned in the documents, it is worth noting that he was not one of Epstein’s clients.

Al Gore was not Jeffrey Epstein’s client

Al Gore was certainly mentioned in the unsealed documents. In a May 2016 disposition, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims, Johanna Sjöberg, claimed to have never seen Gore or his wife Tipper Gore on the infamous Little St. James Island where Epstein allegedly trafficked and abused his victims.

Al Gore was also mentioned in an April 29, 2016, filing.

Although the statesman was mentioned in the salacious documents, a list of Epstein’s clientele was not made public at the time of writing this article. Hence, it cannot be assumed that Gore was one of his clients.

Former President Bill Clinton was mentioned in the unsealed documents

While Al Gore has not been confirmed as being Epstein's client, former President Bill Clinton was named among the clients. Abused victim Virginia Giuffre revealed in a 2016 disposition that Epstein told one of his victims, "Clinton likes them young," referring to girls.

According to the Independent, Bill Clinton was mentioned at least 73 times in the released documents. Giuffre also claimed to have once met the former president at Epstein’s Caribbean Island.

As Clinton continues to face the internet’s wrath, his spokesperson told CNN in a statement that he had lost contact with Jeffrey Epstein in the past 20 years. The representative also denied Clinton having any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

The documents were made public after the billionaire p*edophile was indicted on charges of s*x trafficking of underage girls. He was found dead in 2019 in the jail where he was awaiting trial.

Prior to this, Epstein also pled guilty to two state charges of soliciting pr*stitution and soliciting the same from a minor in June 2008.

The aforementioned documents were released to the public after U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled that the documents could be released in full after January 1, 2024.