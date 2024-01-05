“Who would have guessed?”: New Epstein documents exposing alleged Bill Clinton’s threats at Vanity Fair office sparks wild reactions online

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton made headlines recently after the second batch of unredacted Jeffrey Epstein documents released on Thursday night, January 4. Dubbed Epstein list, it contains the names of the associates of convicted s*x offender and trafficker late Jeffrey Epstein.

Trigger warning: This article mentions s*x trafficking and other related offenses. Readers’ discretion is advised.

One of the names on the list is Bill Clinton, who even appeared on the first batch as one of the frequent flyers on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet Lolita Express, as evidenced by the released flight logs. However, the fresh batch of documents reportedly had a bombshell revelation.

As per the New York Post, Bill Clinton allegedly entered the Times Square newsroom of the media house Vanity Fair in 2011 and “threatened” employees not to publish any articles about the-then s*x trafficking allegations against Jeffrey Epstein, who he allegedly addressed as his “good friend.”

The claim was reportedly found from a recently unsealed email exchange between Epstein accuser Virginia Robert Giuffre and Daily Mail journalist Sharon Churcher around the same time the alleged incident took place. In the wake of the allegations, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @EndWokeness’ tweet and said:

A netizen uses sarcasm about Clinton's link to Epstein. (Image via X/06kiu)

“Bill Clinton looks like an accomplice rather than a friend”: Netizens put former U.S. President under fire for his Jeffrey Epstein connection

The second set of documents (19 of them spread across 300 pages) from the Jeffrey Epstein case, unveiled on January 4, once again contains the name of Bill Clinton, further incriminating him.

As per reports, in an email correspondence between Virginia Giuffre and Daily Mail journalist Sharon Churcher in late May 2011, the former told the latter how “B. Clinton walked into VF [Vanity Fair] and threatened them not to write s*x trafficking article about his good friend J. E. [Jeffrey Epstein].”

In the now-viral image of the email, Giuffre was reportedly seen writing how she figured the same while doing her research before building a case against her alleged abuser and trafficker Epstein and penning her book on her real-life experiences.

The correspondence was reportedly about Giuffre seeking Churcher’s advice on whether or not she should do an interview with Vanity Fair and give them her photo. The journalist was reportedly helping the Epstein victim get a book deal around that time.

While it remains unknown what Giuffre’s sources were at the time of making the allegations via email, a former Vanity Fair editor, Graydon Carton, who was with the company at the time, told the Telegraph on Thursday that the alleged Clinton incident “categorically did not happen.”

However, the allegations have triggered mass outrage online, with netizens seeking that Clinton be brought to justice for all his alleged wrongdoings. Here are some of the reactions in this regard from the comment section of @CollinRugg’s tweet on the same:

Besides the reported Vanity Fair threat accusation, Thursday’s batch of documents also alleged that Bill Clinton regularly “traveled with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell” and may have information about their “s*xual trafficking conduct.”

About these claims, a spokesperson of the former President told the New York Post on Thursday that he “knows nothing about the terrible crimes” and was not in contact with Epstein “in well over a decade” before the case even came to the limelight. The person also claimed that his boss took four trips between 2002 and 2003 on Epstein’s private jet to travel abroad for his work for the Clinton Foundation.

Notably, on the first set of documents released on Wednesday night (January 3), Bill Clinton was reportedly identified as Doe 36. A piece even claimed how Clinton “likes them young” (referring to trafficked women), as testified by one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Johanna Sjoberg, in a 2016 deposition. The testimony was part of the 2015 lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Jeffrey and his former girlfriend and co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered the unsealing of the documents from the lawsuit in December 2023, which were previously redacted for privacy concerns. So far, two sets have been made public, both having Bill Clinton’s name.