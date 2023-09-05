Fact Check: Was Flight MH370 found in a Cambodian Jungle? Google Maps image claim explored 

Conspiracy theories about the missing MH370 plane have resurfaced yet again. The latest one claims that Malaysian Airlines-operated Boeing 777 plane was found deep in a Cambodian jungle. A tech expert claimed that he was able to locate the air vehicle through Google Earth. However, no substantial comment has been made available online to prove the speculation.

Recently, the MH370 flight unexpectedly began trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). Platform user @choquei revealed that a Britisher found the plane that had disappeared nine years ago. At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed nearly two million views.

X user @stymieXXX also shared their speculation about the mysterious plane. They claimed that it crashed near Arecibo, Puerto Rico. They also shared screenshots of the plane that were supposedly found on Google Maps. They wrote:

“Mh370’s wings are delaminating & the fuselage/ tail section is twisting at treetop level at Arecibo. These images have been removed from GOOGLE Maps & crudely shaded in.”

The Daily Star also reported on the latest claim. They revealed that British tech-expert Ian Wilson found the plane which was carrying 239 passengers. He said:

“The plane is- it is literally the greenest, darkest part you can see. Measuring the Google sighting, you’re looking at around 69 metres, but there looks to be a gap between the tail and the back of the plane, it’s just slightly bigger, but there’s a gap that would probably account for that.”

Claims of the MH370 plane being found in the Cambodian jungle are not true

As the latest theory continued to spread like wildfire, X shared in a community note that the supposedly latest Google Maps discovery is not new. They revealed that the findings were circulating since 2018. They also added:

“To date, there is no real evidence that corroborates this hypothesis.”

X user @TwighlightWolf250 also remained weary of the latest analysis. They tweeted:

"The plane on Google images is not MH370. It’s a random plane the satellite happened to catch flying over Cambodia. A crashed plane in the jungle would not be that in tact, nor would tou see it that well through the trees ESPECIALLY after a decade.”

The plane in question went missing on 8 March, 2014 near the Phuket Island, located in the Straight of Malacca. The flight lost contact within 39 minutes of taking off from Kuala Lampur. It was on its way to Beijing.

Bizarre theories about the plane’s disappearance have made it online since them. Some Reddit users believe that the plane was snatched in the sky by aliens. CNN anchor Don Lemon also claimed that the plane disappeared into a black hole.

Other theories continue to flood the internet but no official sources have confirmed that the plane was found.