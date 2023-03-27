Fact Check: Was Jonathan Majors in the army? Ad campaign halted in wake of assault arrest 

The US Army has pulled the plug on advertisement campaigns featuring Jonathan Majors following his recent arrest. This comes after the actor was put behind bars for alleged assault. The Creed III actor appeared in two commercials that were taken down on Sunday. The army has also responded to the star’s arrest. One might expect that the actor was in the army since he acted in their commercials. However, this is untrue.

Jonathan Majors starred in two Be All You Can Be commercials. The campaign was created to renew the US Army’s effort to increase recruiting this year. The ad featuring the actor was supposed to appear during the coverage of the 2023 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament. However, following Majors’ dismissal, it remains unclear as to whether this will take place.

Variety reported that the ads featuring Jonathan Majors still broadcasted on Saturday.

Responding to Jonathan Major’s advertisements being pulled down, Laura DeFranciso, the Army Enterprise Marketing Office's public affairs chief, released a statement saying:

“The US Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding the arrest. We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

The Devotion actor was arrested on Saturday in New York City on domestic violence charges after a feud with a 30 year old woman, who had to be taken to the hospital following “minor injuries to her head and neck.

Responding to the allegations, the actor’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement that there is evidence which clears Majors. She also added that the actor “is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

Jonathan Majors was not in the army

Jonathan Majors was not enlisted in the army. According to Popsugar, his father was in the air force. The actor and his siblings grew up on the Vandenberg military base near California. However, his mother moved Majors and his siblings away to Dallas, Texas after his father left the family. Speaking about what happened with his father, Majors said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter:

“Our father, who loved us dearly, just kind of disappeared one day… and he resurfaced 17 years later.”

The US Army’s Be All You Can Be slogan took over their recruitment advertisements for two decades from 1981. In one of the ads made available before the March rollout, soldiers were seen jumping out of aircrafts, climbing obstacle courses, diving underwater, and working on building helicopters. A voice in the background was heard saying:

“We bring out the best in the people who serve, because America calls for nothing less.”

Jonathan Majors made his debut in Hollywood in 2011 when he acted in the movie Do Not Disturb. He has acted in other movies including The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Montogomery Allen, Captive State, Da 5 Blood and White Boy Rick among others.

