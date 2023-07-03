Fact Check: Was Travis Scott arrested? Viral tweet debunked

Popular rapper, Travis Scott, made his way into the spotlight after a Twitter account, @Tervisscoot, tweeted a few mugshots of the artist and claimed that he had been arrested.

The viral tweet stated that Scott had been taken into custody for “vandalism on public property.” The Twitter account had quote-tweeted a video claiming that the Astroworld singer was spray-painting “UTOPIA” on a wall in Spain.

With many people falling prey to the news, the mugshots are not recent, as they have been floating on social media for the past six years. The authorities released these mugshots when Travis Scott was arrested in 2017 for reportedly inciting a riot.

Moreover, the tweet has been flagged by Twitter users who claim that the rapper has not been arrested and the mugshots are old.

Twitter adds a warning message for users stating that the facts mentioned in the posts are untrue. (Image via Twitter)

At the same time, it cannot be confirmed that it was really Travis Scott in the video where a man can be seen spray painting on the wall, as no such claims exist anywhere on social media. Hence, Travis Scott has not been arrested, and the news about the same is false and untrue.

Travis Scott was arrested after his 2017 show for encouraging people to rush to the stage

With the matter being clear that Travis Scott has not been arrested as Twitter notified by flagging a message about the post spreading fake information, many social media users highlighted that the same images were shared by TMZ in 2017, as a watermark of the publication can also be seen in the viral images.

At the time, Scott was arrested just after his show as the authorities felt that his calling multiple people to the stage and rushing them in a disorderly manner could have been dangerous for the masses. As several people were injured at the time due to the chaos, the authorities arrested the rapper as soon as he left the stage.

Being arrested on the grounds of “inciting a riot” was not just one time Travis Scott had been arrested. Before the 2017 arrest, Travis was put behind bars in 2015 when he pleaded guilty to a similar instance that took place at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. At the time, too, he had encouraged the masses to climb over the security barricades, risking lives.

Furthermore, the authorities again wanted Travis Scott in March 2023 when he allegedly attacked someone in a New York nightclub. At the time, he had also damaged the speakers and other equipment at the club, which caused a loss of $12,000 to the club authorities.

While he was arrested for brief periods all this time, the news of him being arrested again is not true.

Meanwhile, social media users also commented and shared the truth behind the news, as some made similar claims stating that the pictures were old and the claims were untrue. Hence, one should refrain from sharing such news pieces unless there is a complete surety that the news is true and not fake.

Until then, social media users should just flag or report these posts so that the false claims are not spread further.

