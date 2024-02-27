Fact Check: Was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy high on cocaine during NBC News interview? Viral claims explored

Viral claims circulating on X allege that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was under the influence of cocaine during his recent interview with NBC News on February 25, 2024.

The interview, which garnered significant attention due to its timing amidst escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, has been subject to alleged speculations suggesting that President Zelenskyy exhibited behaviors consistent with substance intoxication, as per Snopes.

In the interview, Zelenskyy talks primarily about the Russia-Ukraine war and suggests that Ukraine needs more aid from the United States of America; however, during the interview, the President can be seen gazing off, due to which one netizen tweeted, "Is Ukraine aid going up Zelensky's nose?"

Many claimed on X that Zelenskyy was unfocused and displayed bizarre body language. As per Snopes, the claims are found to be "false" as no evidence was found that proved the cocaine influence claim.

Alleged claim that Volodymyr Zelenskyy was high on cocaine exposed as unfounded

The interview of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on NBC News on February 25, 2024, with Richard Engel, the American journalist and author. The interview is posted on the NBC News YouTube channel, where Zelenskyy can be seen walking into the room.

As seen in Snopes, in one minute of an interview, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can be seen moving his hand to his face, raising eyebrows, nodding to Engel, and placing his fingers on his forehead. Moreover, it was seen that he was trying to focus and respond.

Ukrainian President Zelensky at the White House (Image via Getty)

However, upon careful examination of the interview footage, there is no substantive evidence to support the claims of President Zelenskyy being under the influence of cocaine or any other illicit substance, as per Snopes. The allegations lack a credible basis and appear to be driven by misinformation and unfounded conjecture.

Many on X shared numerous theories about Zelenskyy's mannerisms during his interview on NBC News; however, nothing proves the claim to be true, as per Snopes.

The claims could be a result of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's extensive attention to his earpiece device, which was installed as a translator. During the interview, he can be seen taking off and on while responding to the questions, as per Snopes.

Zelenskyy was previously accused of using cocaine

After the interview of Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Richard Engel on NBC, viral claims circulated on X suggesting that he was under the influence of cocaine, as seen in Snopes.

This is not the first time people have claimed that Zelenskyy is under substance influence.

Expand Tweet

In 2022, a video from Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda’s YouTube channel was falsely edited and made to show Zelenskyy admitting the use of cocaine. The original video was posted in January 2019, as per Reuters.

The video was edited to join several clips from a 2019 interview in which he actually said he is addicted to coffee and does not use drugs. In 2022, another video of Zelenskyy, where he is on a video call with Elon Musk, was digitally manipulated to show cocaine on the former's desk, as per AP. This doctored video was debunked as well.

President Zelenskyy, a former comedian turned statesman, has been at the forefront of Ukraine's efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against external aggression.