16-year-old tennis player Yelyzaveta Kotliar from Ukraine has found herself in hot waters after shaking hands with Russia’s Vlada Mincheva during her girl's singles match at the Australian Open 2024.

In the first round of the girls’ singles category, Kotliar lost 2-6, 4-6 to her Russian opponent in an hour and 10 minutes. Kotliar courted controversy after she went up to Mincheva and shook hands with her at the end of the match at Melbourne Park.

This was a surprise to many, as it has been the case since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022 that players from Russia and Ukraine do not shake hands with each other. Ukrainian tennis players started the tradition to show solidarity with their countryfolk and their soldiers fighting for their lives on the frontlines of the war.

According to multiple sources on the internet, the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Ukraine did not buy Kotliar’s claims that it was an innocent mistake and will be looking into the matter soon.

Expand Tweet

Tensions keep rising between Ukrainian and Russian tennis players on tour 2 years after start of war

2024 Australian Open - Day 4

Amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, most notable Ukrainian players, including the likes of Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk and Lesia Tsurenko, have refrained from shaking hands with their Russian opponents.

Recently, Tsurenko also did not shake hands with World No. 2 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka after losing 0-6, 0-6 at the 2024 Australian Open.

Tsurenko also lashed out at her naysayers for celebrating her defeat to Sabalenka. She asked her criticisers to find real reasons of happiness rather than celebrating others’ downfall.

Kostyuk has also been vocal about the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. On Sunday, the youngster defeated qualifier Maria Timofeeva 6-2, 6-1 and advanced to the quarterfinal of the Australian Open.

However, she was not happy after official social media handles of US Open showed the Russian flag beside Timofeeva while displaying the result. It is pertinent to note that players from Russia and Belarus take part in Grand Slams as neutral athletes.

Kostyuk also recently criticised players for taking part in exhibition matches in Russia from December 1 to 3. Anastasia Potapova, Alexander Bublik, Adrian Mannarino, and Karen Khachanov were among the players who took part in the matches.

"Russia is very well-known for very well psychological pressure and propaganda. t's really their specialty. You know, they're not bad at it. They're actually really good. People, they get caught in it. You really need to be sharp all the time,” she said.

"Every single day there are choices in front of you about anything. I feel like as long as people are doing easy choices and the ones that benefit them the most, this is where we have a problem. Like, what's going on in the world? Look around," Kostyuk added.