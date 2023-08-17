5 NBA players who admitted to using cocaine

Over the years, countless NBA players have been accused or found guilty of drug abuse during their career. Here are five players who have had their struggles with cocaine.

5 players who used cocaine during thier NBA career:

1) Chris Washburn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting off this list is Chris Washburn. He was the No. 3 pick in the 1986 draft by the Golden State Warriors, but his career was short lived.

Washburn's journey in the NBA started with a three-month stint in rehab because of cocaine issues. By 1989, he had failed three drug tests that resulted in him receiving a lifetime ban from the league. The once standout high school prospect played in just 72 games and averaged 3.1 points.

2) Marvin Barnes

Marvin Barnes was a multi-time All-Star and Rookie of the Year, but had his issues off the court. After starting his career in the ABA, he was selected second overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1974.

Towards the end of his career, Barnes played for the Boston Celtics. During his time with them, he admitted to using cocaine while on the bench during games. His NBA career lasted six years before going to play professionally overseas.

3) Shawn Kemp

During the 1990's, Shawn Kemp was a walking highlight reel. He was a super athletic power forward who was fearless when attacking the rim.

Kemp is most known for his time with Seattle Supersonics alongside Gary Payton. However, he also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.

Kemp ended his career as a six-time All-Star with career averages of 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds.

4) Lamar Odom

One of the more recent cases of a player having a problem with substance abuse is Lamar Odom. Throughout his career, the two-time champion surved multiple suspensions for violating the league's drug policy.

Along with winning multiple titles, Odom won Sixth Man of the Year in 2011 as a member of the LA Lakers.

5) Michael Ray Richardson

Rounding out this list is Michael Ray Richardson. He was a top-five pick in 1978, but he devloped a cocaine habit that derailed his career.

Early in his NBA career, Richardson proved to be a promising talent. He was a four-time All-Star and led the league in steals on three separate occasions. That said, things quickly took a turn for the worst.

By 1986, Richardson was banned for life because he failed three drug tests.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)