Fair Play on Netflix: Everything we know so far

Netflix's latest addition to its roster of intriguing content, Fair Play, has been generating buzz with its new trailer which dropped on August 8, 2023. The upcoming film is looking at a September 29, 2023, release date for limited screenings in the United States, following which it will be released globally on Netflix on October 13, 2023.

The official storyline of the film on IMDb says,

"Hot off the heels of their new engagement, thriving New York couple Emily and Luke can't get enough of each other. When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, supportive exchanges between the lovers begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, Luke and Emily must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition."

Starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich in the leading roles, the film is set to take on the high-stakes world of business as they traverse through marriage and desire.

What to expect from Fair Play on Netflix? - Cast and Plot

Fair Play is written and directed by Chloe Domont (Ballers, Suits) after the first announcement in December 2021. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2023, where Netflix snagged the rights to distribution at a whopping $20 million deal in an auction against Searchlight and Neon.

Fair Play is slated for a worldwide streaming release on October 13, 2023, after a limited screening in the United States, with its domestic release on September 29, 2023. In a review out of Sundance, Variety reported,

"Fair Play, while full of sex, money, corporate backstabbing, and a lot of other things that are fun to watch, really is a good little movie."

The two leading characters of the upcoming erotic thriller will be played by Bridgerton's Daphne actor, Phoebe Dynevor, and by Alden Ehrenreich, who comes fresh off the success of Oppenheimer. Ehrenreich plays Senate Aide in Nolan's movie and has also been known for his roles in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Hail, Caesar!

The two play Luke and Emily, who make a married couple navigate their life through a power struggle at a hedge fund firm leading to a dark interpersonal relationship after deciding to keep their affair and engagement a secret in their workplace. Fair Play stars Sebastian de Souza as Rory, Eddie Marsan as Campbell, Geraldine Somerville as Emily's mother, and Rich Sommer as Paul in supporting roles.

More on Fair Play and its trailer

The trailer of Fair Play is an intense affair with screaming, breaking objects, fighting, and lovemaking depicting the struggle to keep a modern-day relationship afloat amid corporate provocation and rising ambitions in a New York-based investment firm.

Viewers can sense the tension rising as Emily's promotion to the coveted role does not sit right with Luke - after all, it is the position he was in line for. He says to the boss in a scene where Emily remarks about their professional incompatibility,

"I'm not quitting. This firm has become my religion. You have become my god. You give me this opportunity, I will give you everything I got."

Produced by MRC Film, Star Thrower Entertainment, and T-Street Productions, the film shoot wrapped up in the first half of 2022.