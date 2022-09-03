Fakes takeaway: What can be expected from a potential sequel (if any) of this interesting teenage crime drama? (Spoilers)

Fakes, a teenage crime drama that recently arrived on Netflix, follows the story of two best friends, Zoe and Rebecca, and how they accidentally ended up creating the biggest empire of fake IDs in America.

At the beginning of the film, the two friends are seen considering the idea of starting their own business of creating fake IDs, but eventually deciding against it.

However, they get dragged into the business anyway when a third character named Tryst pre-orders 200 fake IDs worth $30,000. This leaves Zoe and Becca with two options: Pay up or face the consequences. Faced with this choice, the two friends decide to deliver the fake IDs and avoid trouble.

The story could have ended there.

However, things get interesting when a few days later, Zoe and Becca decide to rejoin the business. Fakes follows what happens after they re-enter the illegal industry and find themselves facing the consequences of their decision.

The first installment of the show ended on a cliff-hanger that could give way to a sequel. Here, we explore some potential directions that this sequel could take.

What are some of the unanswered questions that Fakes ended with?

The biggest question at the end of Season 1 is whether Zoe and/or Becca shot Tryst after Guy the gangster asked them who the new in-charge was. There is a fifty-fifty chance that this went either way.

On the one hand, they might not have shot Tryst because he provided them with whatever they required to expand their fake ID business. The only time Tryst messed up was when he decided not to inform Zoe and Becca that they worked for Guy in his apartment.

Alternatively, the friends could have shot Tryst, considering that Guy disclosed to them that they were arrested because the former planted drugs in Guy’s apartment and notified the police, unaware that Zoe and Becca were planning a party there. As a result, the police arrested the two friends.

However, it could also be that Zoe and Becca bargained with Guy to leave Tryst, and subsequently partner with him to reset the business. If they do, will they come under the radar of the federal agencies now that they have been arrested once? This could also be an interesting area that a sequel can explore.

The third question could be around the bag of fake IDs that Sally lost. Even though Sally informed Zoe and Becca that the police had left her off the hook, it would be interesting to see if the incident came full circle and hit them later.

Other developments in the sequel could include the two sibling-relationships in Fakes.

While things have been tense between Zoe and her brother Jason since she ousted him as an alcoholic in front of their mother, it remains to be seen if their brother-sister relationship gets back on track.

Similarly, after Becca's younger sister Isabell disclosed to her that their parents were considering the latter to take over the family company, a sense of discomfort creeped up between them.

These two crucial aspects of Zoe and Becca's lives could also serve as side-plots in a sequel for the show.

Apart from the aforementioned concerns, questions loom large about the decision that Zoe and Becca will make in terms of their future – and their college.

Discussions around college applications made cameo appearances in the first season of Fakes, but it remains to be seen if the two friends want to go to college at all. If yes, then would they continue with their business of fake IDs?

Fakes features actors Emilija Baranac as Zoe, Jennifer Tong as Rebecca “Becca” Li, Richard Harmon as Tryst, Eric Bempong as Ken, Matreya Scarrwener as Sally, Mya Lowie as Sophie, and Oliver Rice as Guy, among others.

The 10-episode series was helmed by David Turko and follows the fourth-wall format wherein the protagonists interact directly with the viewers by sharing their take on a given situation.

Fakes is currently streaming on Netflix.

