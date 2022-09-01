Who is Jennifer Tong? Meet the actor who plays Rebecca Li in Netflix series Fakes

DC's Legends of Tomorrow's Jennifer Tong will play Rebecca "Becca" Li on Netflix's upcoming comedy-drama series Fakes, which is set to premiere on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 3:00 a.m. ET.

Tong will co-star with Emilija Baranac from To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Richard Harmon from The 100.

Fakes follows the turbulent lives of two high school students who unintentionally create one of North America's largest fake ID businesses. The criminal dramedy is a brand-new offering from CBC Gem and Netflix.

Zoe Christensen (Baranac), and Rebecca Li (Tong), two childhood friends, expand their businesses and amass more wealth than they can imagine (because who doesn't need a fake ID, right?). Their good fortune, however, comes to an end when the feds finally bring them down.

This article will discuss Jennifer Tong and her character Becca Li ahead of Fakes premiere on Netflix.

Learn more about the Canadian actress Jennifer Tong

Jennifer Tong is a Canadian actress who was born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia. Tong began performing at a young age, dabbling in ballet, singing, and musical theatre before settling on acting. Tong is also a Leo nominee.

Jennifer began her acting career in the theatre, where she appeared in several productions including Annie, A Christmas Carol, and Harvey. She became increasingly interested in the film industry while studying Acting for Stage and Screen at Capilano University. Tong has worked with several theatre organisations and performed on numerous stages throughout the city since graduating.

In addition to Grand Army, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Charmed, and Sacred Lies, Jennifer Tong has previously made appearances as a supporting character in Motherland: Fort Salem.

Exploring Jennifer Tong's character on Netflix's Fakes

Jennifer Tong's upcoming role in the Netflix comedy-drama will be one of the most important because her character Rebecca Li is one of the main characters. The show's official synopsis reads:

"FAKES is the story of two best friends who accidentally build one of the largest fake ID empires in North America. They move into a downtown penthouse, have more cash than they know what to do with, and then get raided by the feds. One of them goes to jail, the other doesn’t."

Tong told Bustle that the new show is "equal parts comedy and drama, heartwarming and heartbreaking, and just a whole lot of fun." She said:

"What audiences can expect and get excited for is for sh*t to get f*cked."

The DC's Legends of Tomorrow star also talked about how the show's portrayal of Rebecca's Asian ethnicity sets the character apart from others. She added.

"It’s not about her being Asian. She rebels against the typical stereotypes that are pushed onto Chinese women and is a fully-fleshed out character with unbelievable charms and fatal flaws."

The first few seconds of the official trailer for Fakes are narrated by Jennifer Tong, who says:

"All good things come to an end. And by good things, I mean a sick penthouse, matching supercars, stupidly hot guys and vodka — way too much vodka."

Fakes, will premiere on Netflix this Friday, September 2, 2022, at 3 am ET.

