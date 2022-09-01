What time will Fakes air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details about the thriller series

Netflix's new drama series Fakes will arrive on the platform on September 2, 2022. The series revolves around two teenage girls who set up a business wherein they sell fake IDs and the numerous complications that arise out of their work.

The dramedy show features Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong in the lead roles and many others in supporting roles. Without further ado, keep reading to find out the release time of Fakes on Netflix, the plot, and more details about the series.

Fakes release time on Netflix, trailer, what to expect, and more details

Fakes is expected to debut on Netflix on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 12.00 am PT. All ten episodes of the show will premiere on the same day. Netflix released the official trailer for the series on August 10, 2022, offering a peek into the two leading characters' chaotic lives. It opens with Jennifer Tong saying,

''All good things come to an end. And by good things, I mean a sick penthouse, matching supercars, stupidly hot guys and vodka — way too much vodka.''

The trailer shows the two characters constantly breaking the fourth wall, which makes it even more entertaining and engaging. Overall, the trailer has a quirky tone, and even when things become tense, it maintains a comic charm underneath that makes for a unique experience. Viewers can look forward to an intriguing tale of two friends with crazy ideas about life. Along with the trailer, Netflix's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the series, which reads:

''This is the crazy story of two teenage best friends who accidentally build (and lose) one of the largest fake ID empires in North America.''

More details about Fakes cast

Fakes stars Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong as Zoe and Rebecca, respectively. They're two best friends who start a fake ID business, which becomes a huge success and turns out to be the biggest fake ID empire in North America.

Emilija Baranac looks in fine form in the trailer as she defines the tone of the series with her raw charm and charisma. Riverdale fans will recognize Baranac as Midge Klump. She's also starred in the popular Netflix film series To All The Boys I've Loved Before. Her other credits include Beyond, Charmed, and Tempting Fate.

Jennifer Tong looks equally impressive in the trailer as Rebecca, Zoe's best friend. Tong is impressive on the comic front, as well as in tense and emotional moments, displaying her versatility as an actress. Jennifer Tong is best known for her performance as Su in the popular Netflix drama series Grand Army.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars several other talented actors in crucial supporting roles, including:

Eric Bempong as Ken

Mya Lowe as Sophie

Matreya Scarrwener as Sally

Toby Hargrave as Larry

Debbie Podowski as Margot

The show is created by noted filmmaker David Turko, best known for his work on Pumpink Pie Wars and Warrior Nun.

You can watch Fakes on Netflix on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Edited by Priya Majumdar