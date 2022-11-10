Falling for Christmas ending explained: What is the final Christmas miracle?

Falling for Christmas was released on Netflix on November 10, 2022, bringing back former Hollywood teen icon Lindsay Lohan to focus.

The Mean Girls fame actor is but a part of the delightful Christmas film by Janeen Damien, which is filled with magic, miracles, an overly helpful Santa Claus, and the sweet romance between Lohan's Sierra Beaumont and lodge-owner Jake (Chord Overstreet).

If you did not predict it by now, yes, Falling for Christmas ends in the same way that most rom-com films over the past half-a-century have. Yet, there is something magical and touching about this particular one, perhaps the return of Lindsay Lohan or the snowy atmosphere of a small town, that this flick seems exceptionally likable by the time it wraps up.

Here is a breakdown of the magical ending of Falling for Christmas.

Falling for Christmas ending: All's well that ends well

The majority of the film circles around Sierra, a rich and pampered heiress to a hotel, and her sudden accident on a skiing trip with her influencer boyfriend, Tad Fairchild (played by George Young). After the accident lands her in an unfamiliar place with no memories, she is taken in by the handsome lodge owner and single father, Jake.

This begins a slow-budding romance, paired with Sierra's (who went by the name Sarah during her amnesia episode) self-discovery and life outside the comforts of a gold castle. After over a week of fruitless searching, her millionaire father (Jack Wagner) and her boyfriend finally locate her during a crucial point of her romance with Jack.

Sierra's memories return and Tad gives her back the ill-fitting engagement ring, cutting short the magical romance that had commenced only a few days before. If the film ended with Sierra leaving with her people and never returning, it would have been quite artistic. But Falling for Christmas is much more miracle driven.

Sierra is of course a changed woman by the time she returns, with the comforts of money lacking to provide her with the warmth she felt at the lodge. After a press conference where the image-obsessed Tad announces their engagement, Sierra tells him that she is not in love with him.

Netflix @netflix What a bright time, it's the right time, to rock the night away ... to this music video for @lindsaylohan 's cover of Jingle Bell Rock from Falling for Christmas What a bright time, it's the right time, to rock the night away ... to this music video for @lindsaylohan's cover of Jingle Bell Rock from Falling for Christmas https://t.co/Zb6ePofF7T

On the other side of the hill, Jake and his daughter find a sleigh that his daughter had wanted for a long time. This sleigh leads to a final rom-com dash as Jake tries to catch up with Sierra before it's too late. Across town, he reaches her car and starts admitting his feelings, but discovers that Sierra is not in the car.

With another intervention from the friendly Santa Claus, Sierra had been waiting for Jake near the Christmas tree. They reconcile there and Sierra tells her that she wants to stay. Sierra's father also approves the loan that Jake has been seeking and they kiss to commemorate the moment. The miraculous Santa Claus watches them from a distance.

Falling for Christmas ends like any other Christmas rom-com film, but its warmth and honesty make it a stand-out watch for most viewers. It is also a celebration of Lohan's return, making it a must-watch.

Falling for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.

